FlashFocus: After years in Slovan's shadow, Zilina are gunning for the Slovak title

Over recent years, Zilina have gained wide recognition for their excellent work with young footballers. However, the club have been waiting for several seasons for another major team success. As a result, the management decided to add significant experience to their talented squad and the change of tack is paying off.

This could be a breakthrough season for Zilina as they are currently flying high in Slovakia's Nike Liga and finally eyeing the title again.

The best academy in Slovakia

Zilina is renowned in Slovakia for its work with young players, which has led to many well-known names making their way to big-time football leagues.

A large chunk of the current Slovak national team, as well as former national team players and even foreign players, have passed through their famed academy.

Marek Mintal is well known from years ago - the former forward was even the top scorer of the Bundesliga in the 2004/2005 season.

The current captain of the Slovak national team and one of the best centre-backs in the world, Milan Skriniar, worked his way from Zilina to Inter and then to PSG.

David Hancko, a mainstay in the Feyenoord defence, in whom Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, among others, were interested in the summer in another Zilina product. As is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, known for his performances at Newcastle.

And we could continue with the players who appeared in Zilina's jersey and are now playing elsewhere in Europe. The aforementioned players could soon be followed by young star Mario Sauer - his four goals and five assists in 12 games are proof of that.

Unearthing talent

Zilina have, over the years, become associated with talent from Africa and have facilitated the arrival in Europe of many Africans who have managed to play their way into the starting lineup.

At the moment, Samuel Gidi is a pillar of the midfield alongside Sauer. Among the defence, Adama Drame is starting to show his worth as well.

Perhaps the ideal example of how football works in Zilina in terms of foreign footballers coming in is Jakub Kiwior. His performances in Slovakia opened the way to a move to Spezia in Italy and from there to Premier League side Arsenal. Under Mikel Arteta, he has appeared in over 40 matches for the Gunners.

Incidentally, it is only a matter of time before a similar move can be made by, for example, Adrian Kapralik, who recently played on loan at Gornik Zabrze in Poland, and also national team player David Duris.

Finally challenging for the title

Zilina has won the championship seven times since the formation of the Slovak Republic. However, the last time was back in the 2016/17 season. Fans have been waiting for another big success for more than seven years.

Slovan Bratislava have taken on the baton as the league's big dog while Zilina have continued to produce talent in their shadow. We can safely say that they paid for their policy of self-financing from the sale of their playing assets.

Everything has its time. In football, this is doubly true. The management of the Zilina club understood this and made changes.

Peter Pekarik mskzilina.sk

Tomas Hubocan has returned to the club. The thirty-nine-year-old defender left the Yellow-Greens in 2008 and returned fifteen years later. He was followed by Miroslav Kacer - the club captain. Most recently, after twelve years at Hertha Berlin, Peter Pekarik joined them.

What triggered these arrivals? Well, in cooperation with experienced Czech manager Michal Scasny, a well-oiled machine was built. Scasny put together the dressing room and guided the players on the pitch to not only play the 'Zilina way' - offensive football - adding his stamp within a compact and organized defence.

In the current season of the Nike Liga, the team has not lost even once - 12 games, nine wins, three draws. They have the best offensive record (29 goals) and the tightest defence (nine conceded).

Zilina have started the season in unbelievable form Flashscore

At the moment, coach Scasny's charges are neck-and-neck with long-time giants of the league Slovan but their ambitions remain the highest, as confirmed by their performances and deserved results.

Will the Nike Liga see a new champion after six years of Slovan Bratislava's reign? Quite possibly!

