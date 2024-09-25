Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. NWSL Women
  4. Canada legend Sinclair announces retirement from professional football

Canada legend Sinclair announces retirement from professional football

Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair passes the ball during the second half against the Chicago Red Stars
Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair passes the ball during the second half against the Chicago Red StarsTroy Wayrynen-Imagn Images via Reuters
Canada's Christine Sinclair (41), the world's top international goal scorer among both women and men, said on Friday she will retire from professional football at the end of the 2024 NWSL season in November.

Sinclair, whose 190 international goals are the most among both men and women, retired from the Canadian team last December. She is currently in her 12th season with the NWSL's Portland Thorns, who wrap up their regular season on November 1st and are currently sitting in a playoff spot.

The club plans to celebrate and honour Sinclair, who helped the Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship in 2013 before adding additional titles in 2017 and 2022, during the November 1st regular-season finale.

"You changed the game. You inspired generations. You did it all representing the Rose City," Thorns wrote on X.

"When you hang your boots at the end of the season, you'll forever be The Greatest Of All Time."

Sinclair holds the record for most regular-season goals scored by a Thorns player, having netted 64 goals, the third most in National Women's Soccer League history.

Sinclair is the only player to be with the team throughout the entirety of its history and holds a number of club records, including games played and games started.

Mentions
FootballNWSL WomenChristine SinclairPortland Thorns FC W
Related Articles
Juventus post 199 million euro loss for 2023/24 financial year
Arsenal boss Arteta still 'loves' Guardiola despite fiery clash with City
Xabi Alonso insists Leverkusen are prepared for 'full throttle' Bayern
Show more
Football
Zamalek win African Super Cup after edging Cairo rivals Al Ahly on penalties
Mallorca move up into LaLiga's top four with win away at Valladolid
Brilliant Barcola stars as Paris Saint-Germain defeat Rennes in Ligue 1
First-half blitz sees AC Milan record win at home against Lecce
Dortmund come from behind to snatch Bundesliga win from struggling Bochum
Muritala stars as Sparta Prague are stunned at home by Sigma Olomouc
FIFA to reveal venues for 2025 Club World Cup in the USA
Auxerre get back to winning ways in style with Brest battering in Ligue 1
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Arsenal boss Arteta still 'loves' Guardiola despite fiery clash with City
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings