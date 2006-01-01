Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi named in Argentina squad for Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi named in Argentina squad for Olympics

Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi named in Argentina squad for Olympics

Julian Alvarez has already played over 50 games this season for club and country
Julian Alvarez has already played over 50 games this season for club and countryReuters
Argentina have named Julian Alvarez (24) and Nicolas Otamendi (36) in their squad for the Olympic Games in Paris despite both players taking part in the ongoing Copa America in the United States.

The 18-man Olympic squad is being coached by Javier Mascherano and the two-time gold medal winner called up Otamendi and 32-year-old goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli among his overage players.

Both Manchester City's Alvarez and Benfica's Otamendi have already played over 50 games this season for club and country.

Along with Rulli, who is also in the Copa America squad, the trio are set to join Mascherano's squad after the tournament, where Argentina are in the quarter-finals.

World Cup winner and Argentina captain Lionel Messi had already ruled out playing at the Olympics, with the 37-year-old citing the need to manage his workload.

The men's football tournament at the Olympics begins on July 24, just 10 days after the Copa America final. Argentina are grouped with Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine in the 16-team tournament.

Argentina Olympic Squad

Goalkeepers: Leandro Brey, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Marco Di Cesare, Julio Soler, Joaquin Garcia, Gonzalo Lujan, Nicolas Otamendi, Bruno Amione

Midfielders: Ezequiel Fernandez, Santiago Hezze, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenon

Forwards: Giuliano Simeone, Luciano Gondou, Thiago Almada, Claudio Echeverri, Julian Alvarez, Lucas Beltran

Mentions
FootballOlympic GamesArgentinaOtamendi NicolasAlvarez JulianRulli GeronimoAlmada ThiagoAmione BrunoBeltran LucasBrey LeandroDi Cesare MarcoEcheverri ClaudioFernandez EzequielGarcia JoaquinGondou LucianoHezze SantiagoLujan GonzaloMedina CristianSimeone GiulianoSoler JulioZenon KevinOlympic Games
Related Articles
Argentina's Scaloni says balance is key in deciding who starts up front
Messi rules out playing for Argentina at the Olympics after talks with Mascherano
Kylian Mbappe misses out on France's training camp for Paris Olympics
Show more
Football
Dorival urges Brazil to stick to the process after reaching Copa quarters
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
Colombia top Group D after gripping draw with underwhelming Brazil at Copa América
Costa Rica bow out of Copa América with entertaining Group D win against Paraguay
It took soul to beat Austria, says Turkey manager Montella after EURO 2024 win
'I can't believe we're going home' - Rangnick bemoans another Austrian exit
Georgia fans greet returning players with rally after 'miracle' EURO's
Al Ittihad sack Argentine and former River Plate manager Gallardo
Marta named in Brazil's squad for sixth Olympic Games
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams, Wolves sign Strand Larsen
EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey into quarter-finals after Demiral double sinks Austria
Cristiano Ronaldo on EURO 2024 redemption trail after Slovenia penalty ride
Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings