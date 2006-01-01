Olympic organisers want answers after Argentina vs Morocco chaos

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg looks on as Argentina's (R) and Morocco's players prepare to start playing again in an emptied stadium

Paris Olympics organisers were Thursday investigating the crowd trouble during a chaotic football match between Argentina and Morocco that marred the opening day of sport at the Games.

Argentina's football association meanwhile called for action following the defeat of its men's side on Wednesday.

The Moroccans beat two-time gold medallists Argentina 2-1 in Saint-Etienne at the end of a game mired in confusion and crowd trouble.

Argentina thought they had salvaged a 2-2 draw when Cristian Medina scored in the 16th minute of injury time as the game went on even beyond the 15 extra minutes indicated by officials.

But crowd trouble ensued, with projectiles launched onto the pitch and spectators invading the playing area. A firecracker was thrown at the Argentina bench.

The players were taken off, before reappearing nearly two hours later to play out three more minutes in a stadium by now emptied of spectators.

Medina's goal was then disallowed for offside following a VAR review, and Morocco held on for the win.

Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez (R) challenges Morocco's midfielder #06 Benjamin Bouchouari after the match started again in an emptied stadium AFP

"The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators," said Paris 2024 organisers in a statement.

"The match then restarted and was able to conclude safely. Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions."

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano called the incidents and the resulting confusion "a scandal" and complained that "we had a million things thrown at us."

The Argentine FA said they had made "a formal complaint to FIFA's disciplinary committee so that the necessary measures are taken for such a serious incident".

"There is a pressing need to guarantee the security of those involved so that this beautiful sport that is football can be played in peace," the statement added.

Police officers stand by the pitch as Morocco's players (R) come back in an emptied stadium AFP

Valuables stolen

Morocco's players were furious about the amount of time added on at the end of the game, while their supporters had also loudly booed the Argentina team when they came onto the pitch and during the national anthem.

That welcome came after Argentina players were filmed singing racist chants following their victory in the recent Copa America.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, one of the highest-profile players in the men's football tournament, was critical of the behaviour of some fans at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"I deplore the attitude of certain supporters during the match, which tarnished the image of our loyal fans. Such behaviour has no place in football," Hakimi, of Paris Saint-Germain, wrote on X.

Argentina, whose next group game will be on Saturday against Iraq in Lyon, also say at least one of their players had valuables stolen from their dressing room while they trained on Tuesday.

"Thiago Almada is missing a watch and a ring," Mascherano told reporters.

The public prosecutor in Saint-Etienne, David Charmatz, told AFP that the Argentina team had revealed their intention to file a police complaint in Lyon, where their hotel is situated.