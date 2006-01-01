Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson leaves by mutual consent after Olympics exit

Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson leaves by mutual consent after Olympics exit

Gustavsson's four-year contract ended by mutual agreement
Gustavsson's four-year contract ended by mutual agreementReuters
Australia women's football head coach Tony Gustavsson's four-year contract ended by mutual agreement following the team's group stage exit at the Olympics, the Australian FA said on Thursday.

Australia were aiming for their first Olympic podium after reaching the semi-finals at the Tokyo Games and last year's World Cup on home soil.

However, their second group stage defeat on Wednesday, a 2-1 loss to the United States, saw them crash out early in the tournament where the top two teams in each of the three groups advanced, along with the two best third-placed sides.

The Matildas finished third in Group B but failed to reach the quarter-finals, earning three points but trailing the other third-placed teams Brazil and Colombia on goal difference.

"This outcome is undoubtedly disappointing for the team, the fans, and the entire Australian football community. The team’s objective was to improve on the previous fourth place finish at Tokyo 2020," Football Australia said in a statement.

"Head Coach Tony Gustavsson's four-year contract has also come to an end by mutual agreement. Gustavsson addressed the players and staff following the final group stage match against the United States to farewell them and wish them every success with their futures."

After a 3-0 drubbing by Germany in their opener, the only bright spot for the team at the Paris Games was a gutsy 6-5 comeback win over Zambia last week when Steph Catley scored twice.

"This journey has had many incredible moments and memories that I will forever treasure," said Gustavsson, who was appointed in 2020.

"Thank you to the incredible players for letting me play a small part in their stories ... Australian football will be forever in my heart, and I will be watching on and cheering on your success in the future."

Mentions
Olympic GamesFootballOlympic Games WomenAustralia W
Related Articles
Zambia's Barbra Banda sets Olympic record with hat-trick against Australia
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller
Lloyd hails Swanson's record-breaking double in opening USA win over Zambia
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing deal for Merino, Olmo agrees terms with Barca
Updated
Zambia coach Florence Mwila admits Copper Queens had disastrous campaign at Olympics
Borussia Dortmund sign Brighton's veteran midfielder Pascal Gross on two-year deal
Liverpool beat Arsenal while Chelsea and Manchester United earn friendly wins
Canada shake off points deduction to reach Olympic knockouts
Brentford's Igor Thiago out of action until end of year after surgery
Son nets twice in Spurs' pre-season win against K-League All Stars
Murphy leads Newcastle to solid victory over Urawa Red Diamonds
AC Milan sign Serbia defender Pavlovic from RB Salzburg on four-year deal
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Golden night for historic Marchand, Ledecky wins eighth title
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing deal for Merino, Olmo agrees terms with Barca
Spanish dream duo Nadal and Alcaraz beaten in Olympic doubles
Paris Olympics LIVE: Men's skiff race abandoned as Zheng stuns Swiatek to reach women's final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings