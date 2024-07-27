Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. Canadian women's team deducted six points and coach banned over drone scandal

Canadian women's team deducted six points and coach banned over drone scandal

Updated
Priestman had coached Canada since 2020
Priestman had coached Canada since 2020Reuters
Canada were deducted six points from the Olympic women's football tournament and their head coach Bev Priestman (38) banned for a year, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday, following a drone spying scandal that has tainted their gold medal defence.

Canada were deducted six points in the Olympic women's football tournament and their head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday, following a drone spying scandal that has tainted their gold medal defence.

The Canadian Soccer Association were also fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,346) in a case that rocked the Paris Games' football tournament.

Priestman, who has coached the team since 2020 and led them to the Olympic title in Tokyo a year later, and Canadian officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander have been banned from any soccer-related activity for one year for "offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play", FIFA said.

New Zealand complained that Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening fixture at the Olympics, which Canada won 2-1.

Following FIFA's decision, the reigning Olympic champions will drop to minus three points in Group A, with two matches left to play, and a mountain to climb if their are to move past the group stage.

The decision remains subject to a potential appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Canada are scheduled to play France, who top Group A on three points, on Sunday. They then take on Colombia, who like New Zealand have no points, on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each group and the two best third-ranked teams qualify for the Olympic quarter-finals.

The incident caused Priestman and the other officials involved to be suspended by Canada Soccer, the sport's national governing body, and sent home from the Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee removed Priestman on Thursday after her suspension by Canada Soccer. Assistant Andy Spence will coach Canada for the remainder of the Games.

Priestman apologised on Wednesday for what had happened and said ultimate responsibility lay with her. "This does not represent the values that our team stands for," she said.

The scandal has led to angry calls for the Canadian women's team to be sent home from the Games.

Canadian sports network TSN reported that drone use predates the 2024 Olympics, with sources telling the network the team had also filmed other opponents' training, including at the previous Olympic tournament in 2021.

"CSA was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials... with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites," FIFA said.

"The officials were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA’s Women’s representative team’s drones usage."

There was no immediate comment from Canada Soccer or the Canadian Olympic Committee.

On Friday, former Canadian national team players Christine Sinclair and Stephanie Labbe said players had never been shown drone footage during their time on the team.

Mentions
FootballOlympic Games WomenCanada WOlympic Games
Related Articles
Canada great Christine Sinclair says 'we were never shown drone footage'
Former Canada manager Herdman confident his teams did not spy with drones
Updated
Canadian Olympic chief says Priestman likely knew about drone use
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: United eyeing Bayern defensive duo, Le Normand set for Atletico Madrid
Updated
Spain secure place in Olympic quarter-finals after beating 10-man Dominican Republic
Argentina keep Olympic football hopes alive with battling victory over Iraq
Brazil teenager Endrick officially joins Real Madrid after turning 18
Atletico Madrid reach agreement to sign Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand
Five players key to Southampton staying in the Premier League
EXCLUSIVE: Kenya’s Harambee Stars to host 2025 AFCON qualifiers away from home
Lionel Messi out for defending champions Inter Miami as Leagues Cup begins
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Alcaraz in doubles action, France win sevens gold against Fiji
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Transfer News LIVE: United eyeing Bayern defensive duo, Le Normand set for Atletico Madrid
Ranking the eight must-watch doubles pairings at the Paris Olympics 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings