Canada were deducted six points from the Olympic women's football tournament and their head coach Bev Priestman (38) banned for a year, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday, following a drone spying scandal that has tainted their gold medal defence.

Canada were deducted six points in the Olympic women's football tournament and their head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday, following a drone spying scandal that has tainted their gold medal defence.

The Canadian Soccer Association were also fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,346) in a case that rocked the Paris Games' football tournament.

Priestman, who has coached the team since 2020 and led them to the Olympic title in Tokyo a year later, and Canadian officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander have been banned from any soccer-related activity for one year for "offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play", FIFA said.

New Zealand complained that Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening fixture at the Olympics, which Canada won 2-1.

Following FIFA's decision, the reigning Olympic champions will drop to minus three points in Group A, with two matches left to play, and a mountain to climb if their are to move past the group stage.

The decision remains subject to a potential appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Canada are scheduled to play France, who top Group A on three points, on Sunday. They then take on Colombia, who like New Zealand have no points, on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each group and the two best third-ranked teams qualify for the Olympic quarter-finals.

The incident caused Priestman and the other officials involved to be suspended by Canada Soccer, the sport's national governing body, and sent home from the Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee removed Priestman on Thursday after her suspension by Canada Soccer. Assistant Andy Spence will coach Canada for the remainder of the Games.

Priestman apologised on Wednesday for what had happened and said ultimate responsibility lay with her. "This does not represent the values that our team stands for," she said.

The scandal has led to angry calls for the Canadian women's team to be sent home from the Games.

Canadian sports network TSN reported that drone use predates the 2024 Olympics, with sources telling the network the team had also filmed other opponents' training, including at the previous Olympic tournament in 2021.

"CSA was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials... with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites," FIFA said.

"The officials were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA’s Women’s representative team’s drones usage."

There was no immediate comment from Canada Soccer or the Canadian Olympic Committee.

On Friday, former Canadian national team players Christine Sinclair and Stephanie Labbe said players had never been shown drone footage during their time on the team.