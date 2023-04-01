Arsenal beat error-strewn Liverpool to move within two points of top spot

The 200th league meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool saw the Gunners run out 3-1 winners to end their three-game winless run against the Reds and, more importantly, tighten the Premier League title race.

Neither goalkeeper was tested in the opening stages despite the match getting off to an all-action start. David Raya collected a floated cross and started a blistering move fronted by Gabriel Martinelli, although his eventual ball to Bukayo Saka was headed harmlessly wide and Cody Gakpo also failed to find the target at the other end moments later.

That missing final touch arrived for the Gunners 14 minutes into proceedings when Martin Odegaard’s pass to Kai Havertz cut the Reds open and Saka was on hand to finish after the German’s initial shot was saved.

Arsenal’s dominance grew after the opener, although Odegaard couldn’t make that translate into a second goal, as his effort was blocked by Virgil van Dijk after Trent Alexander-Arnold had lost possession on the edge of his box.

While the visitors were at least making more of a mark on the game as the half-hour mark came and went, they still struggled to win the midfield battle or work Raya.

However, the Emirates was left stunned seconds before the break as Luis Diaz caused indecision between William Saliba and Raya, capitalising by poking the ball in off Gabriel Magalhaes’ hand.

That completely swung the momentum in the second half’s early stages, with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones both coming close.

The Gunners still fought to regain some control and an Odegaard effort was deflected into the side netting by Ibrahima Konate before Gabriel sent a header wide.

Jurgen Klopp responded with a triple change shortly before the hour mark, but his side returned Arsenal’s gift from the first half’s final moments as Arsenal retook the lead.

Van Dijk and Alisson Becker calamitously got in each other’s way when dealing with Gabriel’s long ball, leaving Martinelli to slide the ball into the vacant net.

Konate was dismissed in the 88th minute for a second yellow card and things soon got worse for the visitors, as Leandro Trossard’s strike slid through Alisson’s legs to make sure of Arsenal’s third consecutive win.

Mikel Arteta went wild in the knowledge that his side had reduced their gap from Liverpool at the top of the PL table to a mere two points.

In addition to tightening up the title race, the Gunners also inflicted the Reds’ first defeat in 12 matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jorginho (Arsenal)

