Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard keeping upbeat over injury recovery

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard keeping upbeat over injury recovery

Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard runs with the ball
Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard runs with the ballBENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (25) is upbeat on his recovery from ankle injury.

Odegaard has been out since the last international break when he suffered the injury with Norway.

In Saturday's Arsenal match programme, Odegaard said: "In the last week or so I’ve made really good progress.

"I’m getting better and better by the day and feel it’s going well.

"When you feel like things are moving forward, it gives you motivation to do more and more and work harder.

"Today is our last game before another international break, so that gives me some more time to work on the rehab, too.

"Hopefully it won’t be much longer - I think we will know more as soon as I get out on the training pitches and we see how my ankle responds to that.

"At the moment it’s progressing well and it looks better than we were thinking, but we’ve still got to take every day as it comes."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMartin OdegaardArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya an injury doubt for Leicester clash
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Five talking points ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash at Manchester City
Show more
Football
Bayern's Kompany happy with performance after 3-3 draw in Frankfurt
Girona manager Michel praises keeper Gazzaniga after penalty heroics
As bad as it gets, says Postecoglou, after Tottenham surrender to Brighton
Football Tracker: Hoffenheim ahead against Stuttgart as PSG get set for Nice test
Updated
Barca boss Flick not keen on drawing comparisons with his former Bayern team after win
Lukebakio the hero as Sevilla see off Real Betis in El Gran Derbi
Roma miss chance to climb into top six as defiant Monza claim draw
Coach Maresca praises Chelsea's spirit in Forest draw after rash of yellow cards
Mitoma stars as Brighton come from two goals down to stun Tottenham
Marmoush continues hot streak as Frankfurt leave it late to snatch point from Bayern
Most Read
Football Tracker: Hoffenheim ahead against Stuttgart as PSG get set for Nice test
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Vini Jr. and Valverde score screamers as Real Madrid defeat Villarreal in LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings