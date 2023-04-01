Arsenal must atone for West Ham loss, says boss Arteta

Arsenal must atone for West Ham loss, says boss Arteta
Arsenal's players in training before their match with Newcastle
Arsenal's players in training before their match with Newcastle
Reuters
Arsenal are determined to make up for Wednesday's 3-1 League Cup loss at West Ham United when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League, manager Mikel Arteta (41) said on Friday.

Arsenal were knocked out of the League Cup in the fourth round while sixth-placed Newcastle eased to an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Arsenal, who are second in the top-flight standings and trail London rivals Tottenham Hotspur by two points, visit St James' Park on Saturday.

"Every time you have a defeat it takes a few days to get over, but the full focus is now on Newcastle," Arteta told reporters.

"There's things we need to do a lot better, how we competed and especially the goals. I don't think the scoreline reflects the game at all, but we should have done much better.

"You have to keep your standards at the maximum level to keep winning."

With Spurs not playing until Monday, Arsenal, alongside third-placed Manchester City and Liverpool in fourth, have a chance to move to the top.

Arteta said St James' Park would be a good test for last season's runners-up.

"You want to play in those big atmospheres when you play football," he said.

"It's a privilege to play on those grounds. You have to embrace the moment and enjoy it. These are the arenas you want to be tested in. It's an incredible footballing atmosphere there."

The Spaniard said midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (23) will face weeks on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

"We started getting the Emile we needed. It's a big blow, he was getting some momentum and minutes," Arteta added.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

