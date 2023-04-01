Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted

  Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
The Premier League (PL) signs off for the international break with a blockbuster clash between last season’s top-two, as Arsenal welcome defending champions Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men were eventually usurped by City in last season’s gripping title race, but when these two go head-to-head, the Gunners are used to pain as they’re in the midst of a 12-game losing run in PL H2Hs, their longest such streak against one side in league history!

The PL table is already taking a familiar shape, with Arsenal coming into the meeting just a point below City following a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth in their last league game.

The Emirates is where they’ve dropped all their points this season, but that Bournemouth success did extend their unbeaten PL start to seven matches (W5, D2), the longest undefeated opening run for the North London club since 2007/08.

Previous encounters
Flashscore

However, the feel-good factor diminished in a midweek trip to Lens which was full of travel disruption, ending in a damaging 2-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) defeat that saw key man Bukayo Saka pick up what could be a costly injury.

Saka has scored in each of the last two home games against City, meaning his potential absence should hand the away side a boost. But despite the dominant H2H league record, City have already lost out to Arsenal this season in the Community Shield back in August, a result which may still be at the front of Pep Guardiola’s mind.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka
AFP

He will therefore have been glad to see his side get back to winning ways this week, defeating RB Leipzig 3-1 in the UCL to end a rare two-game losing run, both away from home.

In search of a good omen, Arsenal fans might put value in the fact that City could lose two straight PL away games for the first time since February.

Coincidentally, that duo of losses started with a 2-1 defeat (which was the scoreline Wolves bettered them last week) and finished with a 1-0 loss in North London at Tottenham.

League positions heading into the clash
Flashscore

Players to watch: Kai Havertz netted the winner in the UCL final against Manchester City as a Chelsea player in 2021 and finally got off the mark with his first PL Arsenal goal last week.

For City, Erling Haaland is aiming to become the first player (who doesn’t play for a London club) since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003 to score in five successive games in London.

Hot stat: Of the 24 sides he’s faced in the PL as a manager, City are the only team yet to be beaten by Arteta.

Follow all the action live with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenalArteta MikelSaka BukayoGuardiola Pepvan Nistelrooy RuudHaaland Erling BrautHavertz Kai
