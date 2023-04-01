As it happened: Everton stay up as Leicester and Leeds go down on Premier League's last day

Doucoure's goal was the difference-maker on the last day of the Premier League

It's been a long old campaign but we finally reached the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season. With the title and most of the European places sewn up, the relegation battle took centre stage on Sunday.

The main point of interest on the last day was who would beat the drop. Southampton were already relegated but two of Leicester, Leeds and Everton would have to join them in the Championship next season.

All Everton needed to do was win and that's exactly what they managed at home to Bournemouth.

See all the fixtures, the final league table and re-live the action as it happened in the live blog below.

AS IT HAPPENED:

19:32 CET - RESULT - EVERTON STAY UP! That's the end of the match at Goodison Park, fittingly, the last whistle of the round of fixtures. With the 1-0 win courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure's cracking goal, Everton have secured a place in the Premier League for next season.

Leicester, despite winning, and Leeds, both go down along with Southampton while Aston Villa have clinched the final European berth in the league.

Leicester were relegated in heart-breaking fashion AFP

19:27 CET - RESULTS - Leicester have beaten West Ham 2-1. Now, only Leeds' and Everton's matches are still playing ongoing in the Premier League.

19:25 CET - GOAL - Tottenham make it 4-1 over Leeds. That's definitely the end for Leeds.

19:24 CET - RESULTS - Manchester United have beaten Fulham while Arsenal smashed Wolves 5-0. City has lost their last game of a title-winning season to Brentford.

19:18 CET - With only a few minutes on the clock, it's now a matter of whether Everton can hold on. If they don't concede a goal to Bournemouth, they are safe! Leicester still lead West Ham but Leeds look down and out now.

19:15 CET - GOAL - Brentford have taken the lead over the champions Manchester City but thanks to Villa and Spurs leading their matches, they stay in ninth.

19:10 CET - Not long to go at all now as we enter the final 10 minutes of regular time around the fixtures. Liverpool and Southampton are now drawn at 4-4 remarkably but all eyes are glued on the relegation battle. As it stands, Everton stays up thanks to their fragile lead over Bournemouth.

19:09 CET - GOAL - West Ham score against Leicester. Pablo Fornals makes it 2-1 but nothing changes for now.

19:00 CET - GOAL - Tottenham score again. Oh dear. Just after reducing the deficit to one goal, Leeds have conceded to Spurs again. Harry Kane makes it 3-1. You feel like this is Leeds in a microcosm - you can't concede so many goals and expect to stay in this league.

18:59 CET - GOAL - Leeds have scored! Jack Harrison has narrowed the gap for Leeds. 2-1.

18:56 CET - UPDATE - Rounding up a few of the other fixtures in the league: Arsenal lead Wolves 4-0, Southampton are incredibly beating Liverpool 4-2 while Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are all level at 1-1. You can follow all the matches live on Flashscore.

18:52 CET - GOAL - Leicester take a 2-0 lead! Wout Faes has doubled Leicester's lead over West Ham but they need Everton to concede in order to stay up. Can Everton hold on? There's still a long way to go yet, though.

Wout Faes made it 2-0 for Leicester AFP

18:48 CET - GOAL - Everton take the lead! Oh my! Doucoure has absolutely blasted the ball into the net against Bournemouth and Everton have taken a 1-0 lead in the match. Crucially, that sends them above Leicester and into safety.

Everton players celebrate Doucoure's goal AFP

18:46 CET - It's a long way back for Leeds now. They have to score three times in order to beat Spurs but they also need Everton and Leicester to lose.

18:38 CET - GOAL - Tottenham score at Leeds! Pedro Porro has put Spurs into a 2-0 lead over Leeds. It's now looking really grim for Sam Allardyce's side.

Pedro Porro made it 2-0 to Tottenham AFP

18:35 CET - GOAL - We are back for the second halves on the final day and Southampton have scored an early second-period goal to take a 3-2 lead over Liverpool. Incredible comeback from the relegated side! If only they produced that a little earlier...

18:23 CET - Leeds need a couple of goals in the second half. Here are the stats from their first half with Spurs.

First-half stats Flashscore

18:22 CET - Take a look at the stats from the Everton match below.

First-half stats Flashscore

18:21 CET - Here are the first-half stats from Leicester's match.

First-half stats Flashscore

18:17 CET - HALFTIME - It's mid-way through the last round fixtures and, as it stands, Leicester are safe thanks to their lead over West Ham (1-0) and Everton and Leeds would go down. Everton are level with Bournemouth in their match (0-0) but Leeds have a lot to do, being 1-0 down to Spurs.

In the race for Conference League qualification, Aston Villa have the edge thanks to their 2-1 lead over Brighton.

18:11 CET - GOAL - Brighton have pulled one back against Villa, it's now 2-1 there. Manchester United have levelled the scores against Fulham (1-1).

18:04 CET - GOAL - Leicester have scored! Harvey Barnes has scored the opener against West Ham and Leicester have jumped ahead of Everton with that goal. The two sides are level on points but Leicester have the superior goal difference.

Harvey Barnes taking the lead for Leicester AFP

18:00 CET - At the 30-minute mark there are no goals in the Everton - Bournemouth match not the Leicester - West Ham clash. Unsurprisingly, given the weight of the occasions, both matches are slightly cagey and tense affairs. A goal in either game could really pile the pressure on as if there wasn't enough already.

17:57 CET - GOAL - Arsenal are flying today! They have raced into a 3-0 lead over Wolves. Elsewhere, Villa have scored a second over Brighton to boost their European hopes. Saints have drawn level with Liverpool, too (2-2). Chelsea are also level with Newcastle (1-1).

Ollie Watkins made it 2-0 for Villa AFP

17:50 CET - GOAL - Fulham have taken the lead over Manchester United and Southampton have pulled one back against Liverpool, 2-1 at St Mary's now.

17:46 CET - GOAL - Both Arsenal and Liverpool are now 2-0 up in their respective fixtures. You can follow all the matches live on Flashscore.

Granit Xhaka scored too early goals for Arsenal AFP

17:40 CET - GOAL - There are scores in three of the league's less crucial fixtures. Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle have all taken 1-0 leads.

17:38 CET - GOAL - Aston Villa lead Brighton 1-0. It's almost as if Villa heard that Spurs' goal go in. They have edged back into seventh with a goal over Brighton.

17:35 CET - GOAL - Harry Kane has put Tottenham 1-0 up against Leeds. That's a crushing blow for the Yorkshire club who need to win today in order to have a hope of survival. For Spurs, that goal puts them back up into the European places! Remember, Brentford, Villa and Spurs can all snatch seventh place today, depending on results.

Harry Kane dealt Leeds' hopes a huge blow AFP

17:34 CET - We are underway across the grounds and barely before you can say 'kick off', Leeds have conceded!

17:18 CET - It's now or never for the three clubs facing the drop in the Premier League today. The round of fixtures is nearing kick-off and we will have updates from all three of the relegation battles right here. Plus, we will keep you up to date on the race for the final European place.

10 matches is a lot to keep an eye on but you can easily follow the LIVE STANDINGS throughout the games to see how the league positions are affected.