Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Benjamin Mendy forced to borrow money from Manchester City teammates for legal fees

Benjamin Mendy forced to borrow money from Manchester City teammates for legal fees

Mendy has spoken out against Manchester City
Mendy has spoken out against Manchester CityIcon Sport / ddp USA / Profimedia
Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (30) borrowed money from teammates for legal fees and child support after he was charged with sexual offences, an employment tribunal heard on Monday.

Mendy is claiming £11.5 million in unpaid wages by the Premier League champions, who stopped paying him after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021.

The ex-France international was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January 2023, but the same jury could not reach a verdict on another count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

After a retrial, Mendy was found not guilty of both charges.

Mendy, who joined City from Monaco for a reported £52 million in 2017, was released by the club in June 2023 following the expiry of his contract.

Court documents shared with the Manchester employment tribunal said Mendy "very quickly ran out of money" and had to sell his Cheshire mansion to cover legal fees, bills and child support payments after his wages were withheld.

"I struggled to pay my child support, I felt awful," the footballer said in a witness statement.

"Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez all lent me money to help me try and pay my legal fees and support my family."

Mendy, who now plays for French Ligue 2 club Lorient, claimed to have been assured by a senior City official he would receive his unpaid wages once he had been cleared of the charges.

The club continued paying Mendy's £500,000 a month salary following his first arrest in November 2020, but argued they did not have to after he was charged because of his bail conditions and a Football Association suspension meant he was not able to perform his duties as a player.

"At no point have Manchester City apologised to me or even acknowledged how their actions almost cost me everything," added Mendy's witness statement.

"I believe that it is fair and just for me to be paid the wages that I would have earned but for being falsely arrested for crimes that I did not commit."

The employment tribunal is expected to last for two days.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBenjamin MendyRiyad MahrezBernardo SilvaRaheem SterlingManchester City
Related Articles
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Begiristain set to leave Manchester City after season, Viana tipped to come in
Manchester City accuse Premier League of 'misleading' claims after legal case
Show more
Football
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places
Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia
Athletic Club's Nico Williams vows to fight racism in Spain through lifelong mission
Steve Clarke backs Scotland to bounce back from 'tough' winless run
Neymar insists Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d'Or gong
Barcelona confirm injury setback for wonderkid Lamine Yamal
Cameroon seal Africa Cup of Nations finals place with narrow Kenya win
EXCLUSIVE: Oddo talks nearly joining Barcelona and Serie A experience
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings