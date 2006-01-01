Advertisement
Chelsea facing hefty fine after ill-disciplined draw with Forest

Premier League giants Chelsea are facing yet another FA charge following the weekend.

The Blues are set to be hit with a £50,000 fine on the way for the six yellow cards in a Premier League game.

Chelsea were unable to control their players in an ill-disciplined draw with Nottingham Forest.

Post-game, manager Enzo Maresca said: "I like the team the way they are fighting. 

"I like the way they are becoming a team in these kinds of things. I don't see any problems."

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo added: "It is very hard for the players to control their emotions, very hard for us as managers. We need the referees to understand."

