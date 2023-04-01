Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season

Joel Barnett

It's been an incredible Premier League season with Manchester City flying high once again, Arsenal and Newcastle re-joining the top four, Brighton qualifying for Europe for the first time and all three newly-promoted sides avoiding relegation. There was also despair, with Leeds and former champions Leicester dropping into the Championship alongside Southampton on a dramatic final day.

But in a season interrupted by the inaugural winter World Cup in Qatar, how well did your team do? Read below to see how your team fared in the historic 2023/24 season.

Simply breathtaking. After a shaky start, Pep Guardiola reconfigurered his defence and City purred, winning 11 games on the bounce to overtake Arsenal at the top of the table and seal their fifth title in six seasons. New signing Erling Haaland overtook Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's goalscoring record during his blistering debut year as City ticked-off part one of a potential treble with three games to go.

Although a cloud looms over the club’s 115 breaches of FFP, Guardiola has created an imperious team that has taken England - and possibly Europe - by storm. Could this be the greatest side he has ever managed? Only time will tell.

The Gunners stunned the football world by mounting an unexpected title challenge and amassed a remarkable 50 points from their opening 19 games, but a lack of squad depth and defensive frailties eventually cost them dear. Although the team fell away at the end, that should not distract from an outstanding season for a club who qualified for the Champions League for the first time in six years.

Mikel Arteta has rejuvenated the Emirates and by already tying down Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale to long-term contracts, expectation is high that this youthful Arsenal side will use this season as a springboard for future success.

Eric Ten Hag has worked wonders to steady a ship that at times felt was sinking. United endured a troubled start to the campaign with defeats to Brighton and Brentford sending them to the foot of the table; the decision to drop captain Harry Maguire and sell Cristiano Ronaldo was back-page fodder for weeks, with heavy losses against Liverpool and Sevilla, and the drawn-out sale of the club, compouding worries both inside and outside the club.

But among the gloom came famous wins against Barcelona, Man City, as well as a first trophy in six years - the League Cup - that has led to a shifting mood of optimism at Old Trafford. United have qualified for the Champions League and could yet win the domestic cup double by beating their City rivals in the FA Cup final. Victory will be all the more sweeter considering United are the only English team left to stop City from replocating their historic treble.

Newcastle will be playing Champions League football for the first time in 20 years thanks to Eddie Howe’s revolution on the Tyne. Some incredible results - including a 6-1 drubbing of top-four rivals Tottenham - will live long in the memory, as a bouncing St James’ Park finally found its voice after years of turmoil.

Despite defeat in the League Cup final at Wembley - their first final appearence in 24 years - Geordies will have a summer of celebration ahead as Howe faces the tricky task of building a team capable of competing in Europe's elite competition as well as finishing in the top four again.

After coming so close to winning a historic quadruple last season, hope was high that Liverpool could once again challenge City’s dominance - a recent feat very few clubs have managed. But their disastrous pre-World Cup form - including defeats at Forest and home to Leeds - put end to any realistic chance of silverware.

A surprising late-season rally, inspired by an imperious Mohamed Salah, saw the Reds through a scintillating 10-game unbeaten run, but it all came too little too late as Newcastle and Man Utd ran away to secure the final Champions League spots for next season. Jurgen Klopp has already begun the work of resetting his team for 2023/24, and after the departures of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita, there is a growing feeling of optimism at Anfield that Liverpool could once again pose a serious title threat.

Few could have predicted the immediate impact manager Roberto De Zerbi would have had on the club after he was bought in to replace Chelsea-bound Graham Potter in September.

After finishing 9th under Potter last season - the highest position the club have ever managed - De Zerbi unexpectedly took Brighton to a whole new level. Thrilling wins over Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal pushed Brighton into European contention which they achieved with an impressive draw against champions Man City with a game to spare. Big questions remain over the future of Moises Caicedo and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but whatever their outcomes, the Amex Stadium will be buzzing with Brighton playing in Europe for the first time in their history.

What a season it has been for Unai Emery and Aston Villa. After winning just two of their opening 12 matches, Villa sacked former boss Steven Gerrard following a woeful 3-0 collapse at Fulham in a sliding doors moment that reinvigorated a bouncing Villa Park.

Despite rumours Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel would manage the club, former Arsenal boss Emery took over and transformed their season in a flash. His debut, a 3-1 win over Man Utd, was followed by thrilling wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle, with Hollywood hero Tom Hanks watching on as they narrowly lost to title-chasing Arsenal. An incredible rise through the table breathes new life into a club that achieved its highest position in the league since it returned to the top flight in 2019.

It’s been a bitterly disappointing season for Tottenham having begun with so much hope. Despite finishing in the top four last year and a flurry of good signings since, even Harry Kane - who broke Spurs’ all-time goalscoring record and finished second behind Erling Haaling in the race for the Premier League golden boot - could not prevent Spurs from sliding down the table.

Manager Antonio Conte suffered the agonising loss of his fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, former teammate Gianluca Vialli and close friend Sinisa Mihajlovic in a matter of months, and after returning from Italy having undergone gallbladder surgery in February, was sacked for openly criticising his players after letting a two-goal lead slip against bottom-club Southampton. Ryan Mason was appointed as a temporary fix, but a series of woeful defeats added fuel to the protests against Daniel Levy's ownership. A difficult few months lie ahead.

It has been an incredible season for Brentford who capped their second season in the Premier League with their first-ever top-half finish. The Bees have been on the rise ever since manager Thomas Frank took charge, and after winning promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1947 they have been thrilling to watch.

Famous wins over Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham made a mockery of those who thought they would be facing relegation with Ben Mee starring from the back and Ivan Toney their fulcrum in attack. Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more than the 27-year-old this season, and it will be interesting to see who picks up his goalscoring burdon with the player out of action until mid-January as he serves a suspension for betting. That is the only huccup in an otherwise stellar campaign.

Marco Silva has enjoyed a terrific season in west London. Just 12 months after winning the Championship, Fulham sealed their first top-half finish since finishing ninth in 2012 - winning more games than their record haul of 17 in 1959-60 and scoring more goals than in any other previous Premier League campaign.

Impressive wins over west London rivals Chelsea and all four relegation-threatened teams put to bed any notion of a bottom-half finish and it could have been even better for the Whites had Aleksandar Mitrovic not lashed out during an ill-tempered FA Cup defeat at Man Utd back in March, as he missed the next eight games through suspension. With the Riverside Stand set to open (in part) at the start of next season, fans will hope Craven Cottage will once again become a fortress as they cement their status among the top-10 again.

It’s been quite a turnaround for the Eagles under Roy Hodgson, bought in to replace Patrick Vieira as Palace suffered a post-World Cup collapse after failing to win a single game in over two months.

The 75-year-old former Palace manager successfully steered the club away from relegation with the youngest team in the league. A happy retirement certainly awaits. Cheick Doucouré starred, with Eberechi Eze - who scored six goals in eight games - desevedly earning his first England call-up alongside Marc Guehi and Sam Johnstone.

One of the most shambolic seasons in their history. After Roman Abrahmovic was forced to sell the club, new owner Todd Boehly embarked on a new era by sacking Thomas Tuchel and replacing him with Graham Potter. The former Brighton manager, mocked by fans and players alike, lasted only 31 games before his assistant, Bruno Saltor, took over for just one match - an uninspiring 0-0 draw against fellow-strugglers Liverpool.

Hope was high that caretaker boss Frank Lampard could turn the tide, but not even a returning hero could arrest the slide. Chelsea lost their next six games as their season unravelled to new depths. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be appointed as their new manager and will have the immediate task of picking through Boehly’s expensively assembled squad of misfits in the hope of creating something that resembles a team. Blues supporters will just be relieved this season is finally over.

A bitterly disappointing campaign that had so much potential go up in smoke. After back-to-back top-seven finishes and challenging for European places, it was back to square one at the Molineux despite a £200m outlay on players.

Bruno Lage was sacked in October after a dire run of form sent them spiralling into the relegation zone. Steve Davis took temporary charge, with the shot-shy Wolves winning just one match before Julen Lopetegui was appointed the following month. The 56-year-old became the first manager since 2014/15 to lead a club to safety despite being bottom on Christmas Day, but fans will be concerned that he is already rumoured to be leaving the club over FFP issues. What will this mean to the future of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho? A difficult few months lie ahead.

After a disappointing season in the Premier League, the Hammers defied the odds to reach their first European final in 47 years - a cup run that might have just saved David Moyes' job.

David Sullivan should be praised for keeping faith with Moyes as West Ham slowly eased relegation fears with crucial wins against bottom-three rivals Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Southampton, as well as coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Arsenal and earning all three points againt Man Utd. A nervous 90+ minutes now awaits West Ham fans as victory against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League on 7 June will also guarantee European football at the London Stadium next season.

Gary O’Neil has excelled since taking over from Scott Parker at the Vitality Stadium, having guided the team to safety after a tricky start to the campaign following their promotion from the Championship.

The 39-year-old was on the verge of being replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in November but a steady run of results turned heads and his caretaker position was made into a permanent 18-month contract. Impressive results - including famous wins over Tottenham and Liverpool - quickly made O’Neil a player and fan favourite. After a solid season and summer of stability, fans will hope for more of the same.

Steve Cooper has worked a miracle at Forest by keeping them in the Premier League at the first attempt after winning promotion through the play-offs last year. Owner Evangelos Marinakis, who backed Cooper with statements of support in October and April, has been rewarded for showing faith in a manager widely respected by fans and players alike as they look to build next season.

One area to improve is their abysmal away form, which added to a flux of new signings could have spelt disaster, but Forest turned the City Ground into a fortress - winning 30 points alone at home - including key wins over Arsenal, Brighton and Southampton as they avoided the drop with a game to spare. Morgan Gibbs-White was given all the plaudits, as was Taiwo Awoniyi, who grew into the season and scored five goals in three crucial games during the run-in.

It has been a shambolic season at Everton with regular fan-led protests calling for new ownership and a current board rarely visiting Goodison Park due to security concerns. After surviving the drop on the penultimate day last season, the board offered a 'strategic review' into the lessons learnt but if anything the club has gone backwards.

Frank Lampard was sacked in January following a dreadful start to the season left them second bottom of the table with results and performances barely improving under new manager Sean Dyche. The club might be building a new stadium on Bramley Moore dock, but the future is looking decidedly murky.

FA Cup winners two years ago and Premier League champions five years before that, Leicester's sudden plight is a cautionary tale for future generations.

It will take a summer of soul searching at the King Power Stadium to unravel a myriad of reasons for the cause of their dramatic downfall this season - injuries to key players, atrocious defending, lack of planning - but after a dreadful season in which three managers couldn’t stop the rot, things could get worse with doubts over the future of some of their established stars: Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. It's going to be a long summer for the Foxes.

After guiding Leeds to safety on the final day of last year, performances barely improved under manager Jesse Marsh who was sacked in February with the free-falling club in a worse position in the table.

The Whites failed to provide any cover for established stars including Patrick Bamford and Tyler Adams, and lacked any strength in defence as they shipped the highest number of goals in the division. Javier Garcia was appointed to improve results but with four games to go and panic setting in the club made a last-minute switch for Sam Allardyce, leading to the resignation of their director of football Victor Orta. After a season of turmoil, the club ended their three-season stay in the top flight in total disarray.

The Saints have endured their worst top-flight season on record with three managers unable to stop their slide into the Championship. After their dramatic rise from League One in 2011, Southampton went five years without finishing lower than eighth in the Premier League but were the first team to be relegated this term after a dire campaign.

Following a woeful start to the season, Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked and replaced by Nathan Jones - a manager with no top-flight experience - on a three-and-a-half year deal. After a wasted January transfer window and a team hemorrhaging goals, Southampton sunk to the bottom of the league and Jones became their shortest-serving manager in history, replaced after only three months by Ruben Selles - who gave fans some reason to cheer with too-little-too-late results over Chelsea, Man Utd and Leicester - before their inevitable fate was sealed.