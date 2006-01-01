Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Debut delight for Joshua Zirkzee as Manchester United eventually break Fulham deadlock

Debut delight for Joshua Zirkzee as Manchester United eventually break Fulham deadlock

Debut delight for Zirkzee
Debut delight for ZirkzeeProfimedia
Joshua Zirkzee made a dream Manchester United debut as his late strike sealed an edgy 1-0 win over Fulham, in what was a record-extending 22nd opening day top-flight victory for the Red Devils.

There has been a growing sense of cautious optimism at Old Trafford in recent weeks after a productive transfer window to date, with new signings Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui all paraded on the pitch before kick-off.

However, it felt like this was being held in place like a sticking plaster over a wound, which was almost ripped off, had André Onana not been alert to parry over Kenny Tete's ferocious long-range strike.

Casemiro attempted to take matters into his own hands for the hosts, but blazed his strike over the bar following some promising build-up play involving Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo.

The Brazilian then reacted to Bernd Leno’s misplaced short clearance to tee up Bruno Fernandes, but he could only fire the ball straight at the German.

The Casemiro and Fernandes combination almost paid off again in brilliant fashion, but Leno was alert to the latter’s shot, sparking a cry of anguish from the Portuguese midfielder, in arguably their best chance before HT.

Key stats at full-time
Key stats at full-timeFlashscore

Leno was proving to be an excellent last line of defence for the Cottagers, making another fine stop to deny Mount in a move instigated by a sublime long-range pass down the line from Fernandes.

Mainoo then fired wide after some more excellent United build-up play down the left-hand side, giving ten Hag some room for encouragement.

However, familiar defensive vulnerabilities were never far away, as Onana was called into action to parry away a speculative deflected effort from Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham were gaining plenty of joy on the counter-attack against United’s porous defence, and had it not been for an excellent goal-line clearance by Lisandro Martínez, former player Andreas Pereira would have made the hosts pay for their openness at the back.

It looked like being one of those nights for a Red Devils side also lacking a clinical edge up front, with Tete intercepting Alejandro Garnacho's cross heading towards Marcus Rashford in the box.

Zirkzee entered the fray for his first outing in the famous red shirt just past the hour mark, and produced the game’s telling action in the 87th minute. His superb instinctive prodded finish from Garnacho’s cross was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise inept attacking performance from ten Hag’s men, sealing a hard-fought win.

Zirkzee celebrates
Zirkzee celebratesAFP

There would have been an argument for Marco Silva’s side to leave Old Trafford with a share of the spoils, after coming close to securing consecutive away league win over their illustrious opponents for the first time.

Ten Hag’s side had a golden opportunity to add extra gloss to the scoreline, but Garnacho somehow scuffed an absolute sitter with the goal gaping, perhaps summing up how far United have to go in order to be judged as serious title contenders once again.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFulham
Related Articles
Man United begin Premier League season before City face new-look Chelsea
Ten Hag says Manchester United not ready for season opener but have new signings available
Five talking points ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season
Show more
Football
Muller and Kane on target as Bayern start Kompany era in winning style
Football Tracker: Zirkzee scores on debut to give United win, PSG put four past La Havre
Updated
Late flurry of goals see PSG take opening day win over La Havre
Aston Villa are 'not contenders to be in the top four', warns Unai Emery
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Updated
Fonseca happy with AC Milan signings, but says that players will have to leave
Julian Alvarez relishes new challenge at Atletico after leaving Manchester City
Enzo Maresca calls for patience as he seeks to turn around Chelsea's fortunes
Porto finalise transfer of striker Evanilson to Bournemouth
Most Read
Football Tracker: Zirkzee scores on debut to give United win, PSG put four past La Havre
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka through, Monfils claims stunning win over Alcaraz
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings