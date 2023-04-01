Destiny Udogie agrees new long-term contract with Tottenham

Destiny Udogie agrees new long-term contract with Tottenham
Destiny Udogie has agreed a new long-term contract with Spurs
Destiny Udogie has agreed a new long-term contract with Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur
Destiny Udogie (21) has agreed a new long-term contract with Tottenham which will see him remain at the club until 2030.

The Italian was signed from Udinese in the summer of 2022 and remained with the Serie A side on loan for last season.

The left-back has enjoyed a tremendous start to life at Spurs under boss Ange Postecolgou, immediately catching the eye with some impressive displays in the Premier League.

He notched his first goal for the north London side during their 4-1 win over Newcastle this past weekend and also earned his first senior cap for Italy in October.

"I'm really happy because I think to be here at this club is a big joy for me, so I'm really happy for this opportunity and it's a pleasure," Udogie stated via Tottenham's social media channels.

Spurs next travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

