Diaz implores group to release father after scoring on Liverpool return

Diaz's father has still not been released
AFP
Colombian international Luis Diaz (26) begged the guerrilla group which kidnapped his parents on October 28th to release his father after scoring on his return to action for Liverpool on Friday.

Diaz's mother was rescued within hours of her capture last week, but the search goes on for his father Luis Manuel Diaz.

After heading in a stoppage-time equaliser to prevent Liverpool suffering a shock defeat at Luton in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, Diaz displayed a t-shirt saying "freedom for Dad".

"I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organisations to intercede for his freedom," Diaz said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

On Saturday, the head of Colombia's ELN guerrilla group acknowledged the organisation had made a "mistake" in taking Diaz's parents.

They were abducted in their hometown of Barrancas, near the Venezuelan border.

"Every second, every minute our anguish grows," Diaz added.

"My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

"I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible."

An 83rd-minute substitute, Diaz's big impact came in his first appearance for Liverpool since the kidnapping.

