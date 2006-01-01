'Do your job': Arsenal's Calafiori unhappy with Trossard red card

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori (22) was not happy with the referee in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

The Italian scored in the match and while he was happy with his goal, he felt that Leandro Trossard did not deserve to get a second yellow and be dismissed in the first half.

"I don't want to say too much, but the referee, for me, they have to do their job to keep the game good to watch, but in these kinds of actions they don't have to put themselves too much," Calafiori told Sky Sports.

"I think Leo (Trossard) didn't even hear the whistle," the Italian added. "And come on, you have to do your job, not more.

"You don't have to do too much on the pitch. Let the guys play, let the teams play, because these are pure spectacles."