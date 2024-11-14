EXCLUSIVE: Martins Neiva cites politics and security concerns after leaving Gor Mahia

Brazilian coach Leonardo Martins Neiva (46) has singled out club politics and security concerns for his decision to leave Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Martins Neiva and Gor Mahia parted ways on Wednesday, November 13th with the record Kenyan champions confirming in a signed statement that they had invoked a contractual clause leading to the end of the coach’s tenure effective immediately.

The former SC Villa coach in Uganda then took to his social media pages to announce the exit by saying: “I am here to inform you that I am leaving the club mainly because of my safety and physical integrity.

"It’s 2024 and unfortunately this still happens in football! Political issues, election year and other questions that directly interfere with our everyday lives.”

The statement added: “There have been six Premier League games with two wins, two draws and two defeats. Apart from the qualification to the CAF Champions League second round where we were knocked out by Egyptian Giants Al Ahly.

“I wish Gor Mahia good luck and, special thanks to chairman Ambrose Rachier, people who supported me and gave me the best treatment possible during my stay in Kenya.”

'Not in control' of the situation

Flashscore sought for Martins Neiva to shed more light on what led to his sacking, and he opened up by saying he was not in control of the situation.

“Nothing special,” Martins Neiva responded to Flashscore when asked about why the two parties had reached an agreement to part ways.

“Ask them (Gor Mahia) please, maybe it was because of the results, but this is football.

“If you check all the news they talk about the results (as the reason for my exit), I cannot control the situation, I cannot control their decision.”

Asked whether they had parted ways amicably, Martins Neiva responded: “Of course, why not?”

Martins Neiva signing for Gor Mahia Gor Mahia Media

Fan attacks were premeditated

Martins Neiva’s troubles at Gor Mahia started after the team suffered their first defeat of the season - 2-1 - against Nairobi City Stars on October 28th.

During the fixture at Machakos Stadium, K’Ogalo took the lead courtesy of Levis Odhiambo for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break. However, Simba wa Nairobi turned on the screw in the second period to score Robinson Asenwa and Dennis Oalo to earn their first win of the campaign.

After the game, Martins Neiva was accosted by Gor Mahia fans, who demanded answers saying the team’s performance had deteriorated. Martins Neiva was forced to leave the match venue under tight security with the fans baying for his blood.

After the City Stars game, Gor Mahia managed a 2-2 draw against Murang’a Seal but more trouble ensued after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bandari at Mombasa Sports Club on November 6th.

The Premier League fixture was halted for several minutes in the closing stages as K’Ogalo faithful pelted Martins Neiva with all types of objects at the technical area while demanding for his sacking or resignation.

Martins Neiva revealed to told Flashscore that all the attacks aimed at him were politically instigated and premeditated. “It was all politics,” Martins Neiva responded when asked about the actions of the unruly fans during the two incidents.

”Everyone knows that they (fans) acted premeditated, I want to say it was something planned, and those who attacked me during the two occasions were 10 to 15 people, they knew what they wanted and their target, it is a shame that in this age and era such things happen in modern football.”

Pressed further to explain whether one of his assistants was among those who had planned the attacks as alleged on social media, Martins Neiva said: “I don’t think so.”

Enjoyed his time at Gor Mahia

Despite the sack which happened after only six league matches in charge of K'Ogalo, Martins Neiva admitted to having enjoyed his stay with the Kenyan giants.

Martins Neiva, who arrived at K'Ogalo at the start of the new campaign replacing Johnathan McKinstry, opened his Premier League title defence with a 4-0 win against Mathare United, hammered Posta Rangers 3-0, drew 0-0 against KCB before losing to 2-1 against City Stars.

“I am out of Gor Mahia already, I enjoyed a lot working with them, also I am very grateful for the way the club chairman Ambrose (Rachier) treated me since my first day at work until when we parted ways,” explained Martins Neva.

“I cannot say anything more about Gor Mahia. I just want to wish them all the best for the future.”

Despite their poor start in the league which sees K’Ogalo sitting 12th on the 18-team table with eight points, nine fewer than table leaders KCB, Martins Neiva remained confident that the Green Army will still recover to clinch the title.

“Why not (to defend the title)?” he posed a question when asked if K’Ogalo still stood a chance to retain the trophy.

“Of course, they can be the champions again, they have the best players in the country and also the best facilities.

“Also they have a very good and strong local technical staff, they are experienced enough and they always know the way to win things, I don’t think anyone will stop them, they know the way.”

Received offers from Asia

Martins Neiva further revealed he had received offers from across Asia and Indonesia while at Gor Mahia which he turned down because he had planned to have a long stay with the team and win as many trophies as possible.

Asked whether he will take a break from football, Martins Neiva replied: “Of course not, football is my life, during my stay at Gor Mahia I got a proposal from Asia and Indonesia but I just refused to go.

“I just respected my contract with Gor Mahia and my intention was to stay with them for a long time to try to keep the title and win many more trophies.”

On whether he will consider offers straight away, Martins Neiva said: “Why not? I am a free agent right now, I am a professional, I can consider and study any proposal that comes my way because I love football and always want to be involved.”

The interview couldn’t conclude without asking the coach what he loved most during his stay in Kenya. He responded: “Kenyans are very good and friendly people, I will miss them and will definitely come for a holiday sooner.”

On what Kenyan food he liked most and will miss when he leaves the East African country, Martins Neiva said: “The Kenyan barbecue.”

His exit means he will not be able to oversee the Kenyan derby when Gor Mahia take on AFC Leopards on Sunday, November 24th. His assistants Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno and Michael Nam will be in charge during the Mashemeji derby.