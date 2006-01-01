First prices revealed ahead of 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season

First prices revealed ahead of 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland
Manchester City forward Erling HaalandProfimedia
Planning for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season can now get underway with the first set of player prices being revealed today.

Twenty player prices - one from each team - were drip-fed throughout the day to get managers looking forward to Gameweek 1, which kicks off on Friday, August 16th.

The first to be revealed was Erling Haaland, who saw his price tag increase to a record-breaking £15.0m, making him the most expensive asset of all time.

The Manchester City striker's £1.0m rise from last season is likely to already give managers some thinking to do in terms of squad budget.

Another premium in Mohamed Salah has retained his £12.5m valuation and is - as ever - likely to be heavily selected given his consistency over the last seven seasons.

The Egyptian King registered more than 200 points across each of those campaigns.

Ollie Watkins - the highest-scoring forward last season with 228 points - has been rewarded for his stellar efforts with an increase to £9.0m.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Kai Havertz not only received an increase to £8.0m but also a position change from a midfielder to a forward after his advances under Mikel Arteta.

Richarlison has also been shifted forward, keeping his £7.0m price while Ivan Toney and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been priced at £7.5m each.

Looking into midfield, Bruno Fernandes remains at an £8.5m valuation and could be one to consider if Manchester United show improvement.

Two more popular players from 2023/24 in Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen have also retained their prices at £7.5m apiece.

All of Solly March, Christopher Nkunku and Pedro Neto will start at £6.5m as they look for redemption after injury-hit seasons, while Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest and Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth could both be enablers at £5.5m.

The two goalkeepers revealed were Everton's Jordan Pickford and Fulham's Bernd Leno, with both stoppers receiving slight rises to £5.0m.

Potential budget defenders were the focus of the newly-promoted sides with Ipswich's Leif Davis (£4.5m), Leicester's Ricardo Pereira (£4.5m) and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.0m) unveiled.

Davis in particular could be a handy pick after his haul of two goals and 18 assists in the Tractor Boys' promotion-winning Championship campaign, as well as his duty on set pieces.

FPL 2024/25 price reveals

Erling Haaland (Manchester City - FWD) — £15.0m

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - MID) — £12.5m

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa - FWD) — £9.0m

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United - MID) — £8.5m

Kai Havertz (Arsenal - FWD) — £8.0m

Ivan Toney (Brentford - FWD) — £7.5m

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace - FWD) — £7.5m

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle - MID) — £7.5m

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham - MID) — £7.5m

Richarlison (Tottenham - FWD) — £7.0m

Solly March (Brighton - MID) — £6.5m

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea - MID) — £6.5m

Pedro Neto (Wolves - MID) — £6.5m

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth - MID) — £5.5m

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest - MID) — £5.5m

Jordan Pickford (Everton - £5.0m) —  £5.0m

Bernd Leno (Fulham - £5.0m) — £5.0m

Leif Davis (Ipswich - DEF) — £4.5m

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester - DEF) — £4.5m

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton - DEF) — £4.0m

