FKF Premier League: Kamau ‘smelling’ first Mathare United win despite poor start

Mathare United head coach John Kamau is not getting concerned with the team’s poor start to the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign.

The ‘Slum Boys’ have endured a worst start since they earned promotion to the top-flight at the end of last season. From the opening four matches, Mathare United are yet to win a game, losing two and drawing two.

Mathare kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 thrashing against AFC Leopards on August 25th, snatched their first point in a 0-0 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz on September 15th, drew 1-1 against struggling Sofapaka on September 21st before suffering a 4-0 defeat against reigning champions Gor Mahia on September 28th.

Out of the four, the ‘Slum Boys’ have managed to score only one goal, but let in nine. Their display has already started to raise eyebrows amongst their fans with the team currently placed 14th on the 18-team table with two points, two places above the relegation zone.

In contrast, Mathare’s promotion partners Mara Sugar are enjoying a good start to their life in the top flight as they have won two matches, lost one and drawn one.

The sugar-millers kicked off with a resounding 3-0 win against Homeboyz on August 25th, lost 1-0 against Bandari on September 15th, recovered to beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 on September 21st before drawing 1-1 against Murang’a Seal on September 29th. The good start saw Mara sitting fourth on the log with seven points, three less than current table leaders KCB.

Kamau confident of first win against Bidco United

The experienced Kamau, who was named Mathare coach on July 31st, 2024 to replace Francis Kimanzi, has refused to press the panic button insisting his side will come out of the poor start soon.

Mathare will face Bidco United in their fifth match of the campaign on Friday, October 18th and according to Kamau, who has formerly coached Thika United and KCB and Posta Rangers, the ‘Slum Boys’ will snatch their first win against the Oilmakers.

“The word must-win, do away with it, but I can assure you I can feel it (the first win), don’t be surprised if we get our first win against Bidco United, I can feel it, I can smell it, I am more relaxed than ever, something good is cooking up for this great club and I don’t want to panic yet because of how we have started the season,” Kamau told Flashscore.

Asked why Mathare were struggling whereas fellow promoted side Mara were doing well, Kamau, who is making a second stint as the ‘Slum Boys’ coach, said:

“One thing I can say I am more than happy with the progression because there have been a lot of talks about Mathare United got promoted together with Mara Sugar (who are doing well so far in the league) but if you look at Mara Sugar I think they never lost any player and if they did so, it is one or two players.

“So for them (Mara) their team building they did it at National Super League (NSL) but you see with us (Mathare) it is a different ball game, a different coach, different players, so it is like we are starting afresh but I can assure coming on board I have a way that I would like to see my team plays and that is possession-based football.”

A Mathare United team photo Mathare United Media

Kamau further explained how he was working with his players to bring back the winning mentality to the team and singled out the recent FIFA international break as having helped him to achieve some targets with the playing unit.

“So far I think phase one of it is super, I don’t think you can put me under pressure and be in a position not to come out from the pressure. Phase two good, phase three - we are in phase three and I am happy with what I am seeing especially with the three breaks,” offered Kamau.

“I think in one way or the other, the recent FIFA calendar break was strategically meant for us because we got the three weeks and we made a very big stride, right now I am happy with phase three of our team building and I think the only concern is in phase four.”

"I believe phase four is just an issue of we work more on our finishing and I think at some point of our campaign, we will get what we need, we will get more than three goals (in one game), so basically I am happy.”

Kamau, who was clubless since being fired by Posta Rangers in April 2024 before taking up the Mathare role, admitted to being concerned with the team’s leaking defence but said he had worked on the mistakes to fill the loopholes.

“I think another thing I can say is we have done something to our defensive organisation because it has been leaking but again I am not so much worried about the leaking of the defence line because when I go to a setup my first thinking is how can I improve the setup, how can I improve the players,” said Kamau.

“We have been working on a broader perspective of the way we would like to play and I believe it is already with the players, they know exactly where and what to do at a given certain time of a moment and I think we will now head to the departmental areas and then from there we will work on improving each player individually, so I think so far I can be a very happy coach.”

FKF Premier League return after FIFA break

After the FIFA international break which paved the way for national team Harambee Stars’ participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the FKF Premier League action will return with nine matches lined up across the country.

Harambee Stars featured in a two-legged Group J qualifier, losing the first 4-1 and the second 1-0.

On Saturday, champions Gor Mahia will play their second fixture of the season away to Posta Rangers at Machakos Stadium. While most teams have played four matches, K’Ogalo have only played one match - the 4-0 win against Mathare United - following their involvement in the CAF Champions League where their campaign was ended by African champions Al Ahly in a 6-0 aggregate defeat at the second preliminary round of the inter-club competition.

K’Ogalo will now be seeking a second straight win against a Posta side who have picked one win from their opening three matches and are lying eighth in the 18-team table with four points.

Gor Mahia brushed Mathare United aside Mathare United Media

Last season, Gor Mahia sealed a double over the Mailmen, winning the first-round meeting 1-0 before hammering them 4-0 in the reverse fixture. In 2023, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 2-0 but drew 2-2 in the second-round fixture.

“We played well against Mathare United, scored four goals, it was a good start in our quest to defend the title, and we want to keep the momentum going against Rangers,” Gor Mahia coach Martins Neiva told Flashscore ahead of the game.

In other matches set for Saturday, promoted Mara Sugar will entertain Shabana, who will return to action after their last league assignment against Rangers was called off at the eleventh hour. Mara have made a strong start, winning two of their last four matches and sitting fourth on the log with seven points. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the top-flight with Tore Bobe currently lying 12th with two points.

KCB, who are topping the log with 10 points, will confront Kakamega Homeboyz, who are yet to win a game this season.

On Sunday, the highlight will be the Kariobangi Sharks versus AFC Leopards game at Machakos Stadium.

Ingwe under Tomas Trucha have enjoyed a good start to the campaign, winning three matches and losing one to sit third while Sharks are second having won three matches and drawn one. Last season, the two teams met thrice, twice in the league and once in the domestic FKF Shield Cup.

In the league, they drew 0-0 in the first-round meeting before Ingwe recovered to win 2-0 in the second round. However, they were pitted together again in the FKF Cup where Ingwe beat Sharks 2-1. In the previous campaign, the first-round meeting ended in a 0-0 draw before Ingwe recovered to win 1-0 in the second-round battle.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tusker take on FC Talanta while Ulinzi Stars will entertain Kenya Police in the Police derby at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

FKF weekend fixtures

Friday:

Mathare United vs Bidco United, Dandora Stadium - 15:00 local time

Saturday:

Mara Sugar vs Shabana FC - Awendo Stadium - 15:00 local time

Nairobi City Stars vs Sofapaka - Machakos Stadium - 13:00 local time

Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia - Machakos Stadium - 16:00 local time

KCB vs Kakamega Homeboyz - SportPesa Arena - 15:00 local time

Bandari FC vs Murang’a Seal - Mombasa Sports Club - 15:00 local time

Sunday:

Tusker vs FC Talanta - Machakos Stadium - 13:00 local time

Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards - Machakos Stadium - 16:00 local time

Ulinzi Stars vs Kenya Police - Kinoru Stadium - 16:00 local time