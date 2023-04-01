Forest's Harry Toffolo handed suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo (28) has been handed a suspended five-month ban and fined almost 21,000 pounds after admitting to 375 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The breaches occurred between 2014 to 2017 when the full back was with Norwich City and had loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.

"Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo has been given a five-month suspension, which has been suspended until the end of the 2024/25 season, and 20,956.22 pound fine for misconduct in relation to our betting rules," the FA said.

"The defender admitted that he breached FA Rule E1(b) 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.

"The Regulatory Commission's written reasons for these decisions will be published in due course."

Toffolo played 19 times for Forest in the 2022-23 season as they survived a relegation battle to stay in the top flight. He also made six appearances for the England under-20s between 2015-16.

In May, Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney (27) was banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds after admitting to 232 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules.

