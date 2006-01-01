Advertisement
Gian Piero Gasperini sees Arsenal as major test for Atalanta's unsettled squad

Gasperini looks on during Atalanta's win over Fiorentina
Gasperini looks on during Atalanta's win over FiorentinaReuters / Daniele Mascolo
Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini (66) acknowledged that the Champions League match against Arsenal will be a difficult challenge on Thursday, noting that his team had not yet reached peak form.

Despite a mediocre start to the season for the Europa League champions, Atalanta secured a 3-2 victory against Fiorentina at home in Serie A on Sunday, coming from behind twice during the match.

However, Gasperini is not optimistic despite the result, as they are set to face last season's Premier League runners-up at home in the new Champions League format on Thursday.

"It's not just their aerial power, the way they run, move the ball and have fantastic dynamism," Gasperini told DAZN.

"Arsenal are a great reference point in England, they dominated the Premier League last season along with Manchester City and Liverpool.

"We have never played against them and I think they will be a big test for us because of their intensity, quality and pace. We’re not used to teams with those characteristics, this could be a problem for us."

Atalanta's upcoming fixtures
Atalanta's upcoming fixturesFlashscore

Gasperini expressed frustration with the recent international break, noting that it had complicated efforts to prepare the team.

"Having the break for international duty was not helpful, as so many of them left again straight away," he said.

"I think first of all this team needs to find solidity, get those mechanisms running smoothly."

