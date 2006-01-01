Advertisement
  4. Isak on target as Newcastle edge wasteful Tottenham at St. James' Park

Isak on target as Newcastle edge wasteful Tottenham at St. James' Park

Newcastle defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League
A late Alexander Isak (24) winner propelled Newcastle United to a 2-1 victory against a wasteful Tottenham Hotspur, meaning the Magpies have now won two of their first three matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2011.

Looking to repeat last season’s 4-0 dismantling of Spurs last campaign, Newcastle started with their tails up, and Alexander Isak soon clipped the bar with a dangerous cross-turned-shot. 

That was followed up with a trademark Harvey Barnes cut inside from the left to shoot on his right, but it flew just inches wide of the far post.

The Magpies’ momentum was shortly halted, however, by a lengthy stoppage to allow a change in assistant referee, giving Spurs the opportunity to get their own foothold in the match.

New signing Wilson Odobert wasted a clear opportunity by blazing over the bar before Nick Pope was tested twice by long-range efforts from Pape Matar Sarr, the first a powerful drive which could easily have been deflected either side of the goalkeeper.

However, their control was abruptly ended by a sudden opener from the hosts, with a quick throw-in releasing Lloyd Kelly down the left to pull it across the box to Barnes, who brilliantly guided it into the far corner.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The away side initially looked deflated after that goal, but they were a different side following the restart, hitting the bar before Odobert skied his far-post effort from a Brennan Johnson cross.

They were both warnings for an equaliser which came just before the hour mark when Pope parried James Maddison’s shot straight to Johnson, whose follow-up attempt found its way in off the foot of Dan Burn.

Newcastle looked to respond to that with the introduction of Sandro Tonali, making his first league appearance since November 2023 after a lengthy ban, and his introduction triggered a resurgence from the Magpies.

Anthony Gordon’s near-post effort was saved by Guglielmo Vicario, but his side did punish Spurs for their missed chances just a few minutes later.

Josh Murphy found space to speed away from the defence and entered the area to square to Isak, who nudged in to put his side ahead.

That winner was left unanswered by Spurs, who were brought back down to earth after a 4-0 win against Everton last time out, while Newcastle’s unbeaten home run reached double figures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNewcastle UtdTottenham
