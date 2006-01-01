Advertisement
  4. James Maddison adamant Tottenham must start winning major silverware

James Maddison adamant Tottenham must start winning major silverware

Maddison is keen for Spurs to get hold of some trophies
Maddison is keen for Spurs to get hold of some trophiesProfimedia
Tottenham and England midfielder James Maddison (27) wants to win trophies this season and beyond.

The former Leicester City man signed for Spurs a year ago when his team were relegated. Now Leicester are back in the top flight and Maddison is still without a trophy in his cabinet.

Speaking to Optus Sport, Maddison said: "I would like to win all of them.

"It's spoken about a lot in the media here, and it's a black mark against Tottenham's name.

"But it's our duty to try and change the history of recent times and try to get our hands on silverware."

"The club needs to be winning trophies," he continued.

"A club of this size, with the quality we have, should be battling for trophies."

