  4. Joao Cancelo joins Al-Hilal from Manchester City after lengthy transfer saga

Portugal's Joao Cancelo shoots at goal
Portugal's Joao Cancelo shoots at goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo
Manchester City's Portugal defender Joao Cancelo (30) has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, both sides said on Tuesday.

Cancelo joined City in 2019 from Juventus, winning three consecutive Premier League titles from 2021 to 2023 after securing the Serie A crown with Juve in 2018-19.

He spent last season on loan at LaLiga side Barcelona after a half-year loan spell in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in the previous campaign.

Cancelo, 30, made his Portugal debut in a 5-0 friendly win over Gibraltar in August 2016, soon after they became European champions in France. He has represented his country more than 50 times.

