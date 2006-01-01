Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jorginho insists Arsenal players not flustered by Haaland's relentless form

Jorginho insists Arsenal players not flustered by Haaland's relentless form

Arsenal have picked up 10 points from their first four matches
Arsenal have picked up 10 points from their first four matchesAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff
Arsenal players are unfazed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's (24) goal-scoring rampage, midfielder Jorginho (32) said vouching for the Gunners' confidence ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with City.

City have had a perfect campaign in the league so far, while Arsenal secured three wins and a draw. Fresh off nine goals in four league games, including two hat-tricks, Haaland has scored 99 goals from 103 appearances for City across all competitions.

The Norwegian aims for his century in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan, while Arsenal begin their European campaign at Atalanta on Thursday and prepare to meet City at the Etihad on the Sunday.

“Erling scoring again... it is starting to make us laugh,” the Italian said. “We look because we watch all the games and we love the Premier League."

"We watch (City) as well, which is normal. It doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do."

Jorginho praised Arsenal’s mentality, saying it has improved since last season, pointing to their gritty 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur despite missing key players like captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

"You learn more about each other... everyone wants to improve and wants the best for the team. When you put the team in first place I think just good things can happen," he added.

"Keep believing in what you are doing. I think we are on the right way."

Arsenal finished second in the league last season, securing a 1-0 home victory and drawing 0-0 away in their league meetings with champions City.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalManchester CityJorge Luiz Frello FilhoErling Haaland
Related Articles
Set-pieces to a reality-check: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Manchester City maintain 100 per cent record after Haaland downs Brentford
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny
Show more
Football
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's Antony must earn game time
Africans Abroad: Boniface and Marmoush bag braces as Wissa and Ezzalzouli also score
Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund ambitious after 'alpha' rebuild
EXCLUSIVE: Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu on battling injuries and facing Barcelona
New era begins as expanded Champions League set for big kick-off
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr draw in Asian Champions League opener
Los Angeles FC re-sign former 'club legend' Carlos Vela
Arne Slot says Liverpool have no fear for Milan ahead of Champions League showdown
Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament
Premier League Team of the Week: Gabriel, Haaland and Watkins excel
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr draw in Asian Champions League opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings