Liverpool are reportedly aiming to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window as a key priority after talks with Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish coach was unable to bolster his engine room in the summer, and he wants to make an update at the start of 2027, with AS Monaco's Lamine Camara his main target.

The Senegal international was pursued by Chelsea up until the summer deadline day, as Enzo Fernandez left the club, but the Reds have already spoken to the player’s representatives.

Camara's recent form Flashscore

No formal offer has been put forward at this stage, but Liverpool are confident they are ahead of the Blues at this stage, with Monaco set to demand around €70 million (£58.5m).

Camara continues to impress in his third season in the first team with seven goals from 81 appearances.