Nico Paz's impressive development at Como is leading to more serious Premier League attention, with several English clubs monitoring whether an opportunity to sign him could emerge next summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old, while Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all carried out extensive scouting work as his reputation continues to grow in Italy and beyond.

Paz has lived up to his hype since joining Como, and his performances are prompting clubs to consider whether he could be ready for another step in his career.

There is no prospect of a January move, however. Sources are clear that Paz will remain at Como for the rest of the season, with any discussion about his future more likely to develop as the summer approaches.

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Real Madrid's position is an obvious part of the picture. They retain an €80 million buyback option, giving them a potential route to bring back a player who developed through their academy.

But sources are increasingly confident that a return to the Bernabeu is not currently on the cards.

Nico Paz's domestic league stats Flashscore

The issue is less about Madrid's appreciation of Paz's ability and more about the pathway available to him. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler occupy significant creative roles, while Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe currently remain central to the club's plans.

There is little room for Paz to enjoy the consistent first-team involvement that would be central to his next career decision.

If he does leave Como, it will be for a project where he can play a prominent role, continue developing and establish himself week after week rather than simply become another high-profile addition to a squad.

That is where the Premier League clubs could see an opportunity. Liverpool and Arsenal have already been associated with his name, while the extensive scouting carried out by United, Chelsea and Tottenham underlines the level of interest building around him.

Como are in a strong position to demand a significant fee, and Madrid's buyback option adds another layer of complexity to any potential negotiations. For now, Paz's focus remains on Como.