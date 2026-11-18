Premier League clubs are beginning to consider whether Antonio Rudiger could become an opportunity in the transfer market, with uncertainty surrounding his Real Madrid future putting several familiar admirers on alert.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are among the clubs that have considered moves for the German international and retained an admiration for his qualities.

Rudiger's current contract at the Bernabeu expires at the end of this season, and there is currently no indication that a new offer is imminent.

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That situation is beginning to give interested clubs something to consider, with the possibility of a summer move naturally emerging if he becomes a free agent.

But January is also potentially intriguing if it becomes increasingly clear that the defender will not extend his stay in Madrid.

Real Madrid are understood to be looking more closely at their longer-term defensive plans, with Rudiger's contractual position one of the situations that needs to be addressed as they assess the next stage of their squad development.

For Premier League clubs, the prospect of a player with 33-year-old Rudiger's experience and pedigree potentially becoming available is naturally appealing.

Rudiger left Chelsea to join Real Madrid Flashscore

Chelsea know him particularly well following his previous spell at Stamford Bridge, where he became an influential figure before leaving for Madrid in 2022.

United have also previously explored the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford and need new faces, while Liverpool are looking for new options to bolster their back line - although it is anticipated they look for younger players. Tottenham have been among those to appreciate his attributes. It remains unclear whether Spurs would still consider Rudiger a realistic option.

United and Chelsea, however, are clubs likely to have an interest if his situation develops, particularly given the opportunity to secure an experienced defender without needing to negotiate a substantial transfer fee.

Much will depend on Real Madrid's eventual stance and Rudiger's own intentions, but his contract situation is one that clubs in England are now keeping an eye on.