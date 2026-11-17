Spain and France could meet in the quarter-finals of UEFA Nations League A just months after their FIFA World Cup showdown.

UEFA will conduct the draw for the next stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League on Friday 20 November. Here's a summary of which teams could be paired up in the League A quarter-finals and the eight promotion-relegation play-offs.

Who could meet in the League A quarter-finals?

The four group winners of League A will be seeded and paired up with a group runner-up for a two-leg encounter to take place in the final week of March 2027, with the first leg matches to take place between March 25-27 and the second legs during March 28-30.

The seeded group winner will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

Group winners: England, France, Germany, Portugal

Group runners-up: Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Spain

This means that England, for example, will be drawn against any of Belgium, Netherlands, Norway or Spain in the quarter finals.

France have a number of potentially exciting matchups such as a rematch of the 2026 World Cup semi-final or a meeting with old rivals Belgium.

Norway are the only one of the eight nations to have never qualified for the final four (Nations League finals).

Who could meet in the League A/B play-offs?

Some of the worst performers of League A are at threat of being relegated, but only if they lose over two legs to a second-placed finisher from League B.

In a similar manner to the League A quarter-finals, the higher ranked nation will be seeded and play at home second.

The first leg will take place on Thursday 25 March and the second on Sunday 28 March.

League A participants: Croatia, Denmark, Serbia, Wales

League B participants: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia

A potential meeting of neighbours Croatia and Slovenia would be an especially tasty encounter, as would a matchup between Wales and Ireland, who shared a League B group in the first two editions of the Nations League.

Denmark have not been in League B since the inaugural Nations League of 2018/19, whilst Croatia have never been relegated from League A.

Bosnia and Hungary are aiming for immediate returns to League A, whilst Ireland have never been promoted from League B.

Who could meet in the League B/C play-offs?

The League B/C promotion-relegation play-offs will take place on the same day(s) as the League A/B ones above, with the same format and rules.

League B participants: Georgia, Israel, North Macedonia, Romania

League C participants: Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands

Israel are at threat of returning to League C for the first time since 2018/19, whilst none of the four League C teams have ever been promoted to League B. These could be some history-making ties!

Why are there no League C/D play-offs in 2027?

The UEFA Nations League is undergoing a revamp for 2028/29!

As part of an attempt to streamline and balance the competition going forward, the six-team League D is being scrapped.

Leagues A, B and C will increase from 16 teams to 18, split into three groups of six teams each.

All 54 teams will be assigned a final ranking at the end of the 2026/27 Nations League and the top 18 will go into League A, the next 18 into League B, and so on.

Greece and Italy have been confirmed for League A along with the eight quarter-finalists and the eight League A/B play-off winners.

To keep the current six-matchday group stage calendar, each team will play one game against a team from another group in their league in addition to their five group opponents.

This will also allow UEFA to be a little more flexible in terms of organising high-profile matches between League A nations drawn into separate groups.

How and when can I watch the draw?

The draw will be conducted at midday CET on Friday 20 November and will be broadcast on both UEFA.tv and the UEFA official YouTube channel.

Flashscore News will also have up-to-date confirmation of the 12 pairings as they come through.