Northern Ireland got the point they needed to secure promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League for the first time as a 1-1 draw in Hungary proved enough to wrap up top spot in Group B2.

Neither team really took the bull by the horns early on, with the only real chance in the opening exchanges falling to Magyars skipper Dominik Szoboszlai, who hit the woodwork from close range.

Barnabas Varga then failed to convert a couple of shots, while the visitors - watched from the stands by manager Michael O’Neill, who was serving a touchline ban did not have a shot of note until the 33rd minute, when Tom Atcheson was denied by Balazs Toth.

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Shortly afterwards, the hosts - looking to extend a record of just one defeat from the previous eight head-to-heads - took the lead in controversial circumstances.

Northern Ireland felt they could have had a penalty for a foul on Ciaron Brown. Those appeals were waved away as Toth launched the ball forward and, after an error by Trai Hume, it fell kindly for Varga, who calmly slotted under the goalkeeper to give his side a 1-0 lead at the break.

That was the first goal the Green and White Army had conceded over the entire campaign, so a half-time regroup was needed.

They certainly started on the front foot after the interval, with Ethan Galbraith and Terry Devlin shooting off target, before Andras Schafer had an effort from a tight angle beaten away by Pierce Charles for Marco Rossi’s side.

The action soon returned to the other end though, with Isaac Price receiving a knock down 25 yards out and seeing a low drive cannon back off the post.

Northern Ireland were building up a head of steam by now and equalised in spectacular fashion when Justin Devenny converted from the edge of the box with a stunning volley that arrowed into the top corner.

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That was all that the visitors needed for promotion, but they carried on pushing as Galbraith had a strike deflected over.

As proceedings wore on, Hungary began to lay siege to their opponents’ goal, though chances remained few and far between. Schafer failed to convert one, missing the target with a back post header from Milos Kerkez’s deep cross and Szoboszlai twice curled over.

The final effort landed at the feet of Rajmund Toth, who got his angles all wrong and skewed wide from a promising position in the box.

The result means Northern Ireland, who had only 24% possession, go through the campaign unbeaten, whereas Hungary’s first competitive draw on home soil in two years means they failed to leapfrog their opponents into first place and will have to settle for a promotion play-off.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Justin Devenny (Northern Ireland)