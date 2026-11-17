The Republic of Ireland secured a promotion play-off for UEFA Nations League A after a convincing 3-0 victory over 10-man Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium, extending Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side’s unbeaten run on home soil to 11 matches (W6, D5).

An ever-present in League B since the inaugural Nations League cycle in 2018/19, Ireland knew a positive result was needed against Kosovo to claim a promotion play-off spot in Group B3.

It was a cagey opening 20 minutes in Dublin, as Vedat Muriqi saw a promising chance saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, while at the other end, Adam Idah directed a close-range header wastefully over the bar.

Having eased their way into the contest, the Boys in Green were given a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Kreshnik Hajrizi was shown a straight red card for handling Troy Parrott’s goalbound effort on the line.

Ireland’s talismanic striker assumed the responsibility from the spot, and he dispatched the penalty into the top corner for his 16th international strike.

Armed with the momentum and the numerical advantage, the hosts went close to doubling their lead before half-time, but Parrott and Liam Scales both spurned chances in the box.

Momentum Flashscore

Not to be denied, Ireland scored their second of the evening just five minutes into the second period, as Parrott coolly converted from the penalty spot after Arijanet Muric had fouled the Real Betis forward.

The hosts continued to probe for further goals, with Ilir Krasniqi producing a superb block to thwart substitute Harvey Vale, while Idah fired over after good work from the influential Jack Moylan.

A third goal duly followed for Hallgrimsson’s men in the 75th minute, as Moylan headed home from Liam Kitching’s delivery to put the seal on a terrific individual display.

Dara O’Shea and Idah missed a pair of headed chances to add a late fourth for the hosts, but Ireland cruised to a dominant victory in Dublin, setting up a promotion play-off in March, while also securing a spot in pot two for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

Kosovo, meanwhile, ended the group stage with just one win, but finished third in Group B3 to avoid relegation.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)