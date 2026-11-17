Portugal survived a late red card to claim a 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over a spirited Wales side, finishing top of Group A4 after consigning the hosts to a 10th defeat in their last 12 games at this level of the competition.

This was essentially a free hit for the hosts, who were already guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, but with enough points to enter the League A/B play-offs in March.

There was still some work to do for Portugal, though, who needed a point to guarantee top spot, and they took just 11 minutes to break the deadlock here.

Joao Neves intercepted from Josh Sheehan and teed up Bruno Fernandes to fire an unstoppable finish past Danny Ward.

However, Craig Bellamy’s side restored parity a mere two minutes later after Diogo Costa saved Harry Wilson’s initial strike, and Rubin Colwill passed a loose ball into the path of David Brooks to fire home with a brilliant first-time finish.

Joe Rodon then came agonisingly close to a Wales second when his header cannoned off the post from Wilson’s corner, before the latter fired straight at Costa at the end of another superb move.

Match momentum Flashscore

The Dragons managed to turn the game on its head with a sublime move in the 40th minute, as Sorba Thomas took Brooks’ ball into his stride and provided a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Bellamy’s side failed to hold on until half-time, though, as Pedro Neto ghosted in unmarked at the far post to slot home from Trincao’s cross.

Wilson then looked to reclaim Wales’ lead with a stunning effort from just beyond the halfway line that grazed the roof of the net, with Costa desperately scampering to get back to his goal at the end of a pulsating first half.

Jorge Jesus’ side returned after the restart with renewed vigour, as Neto glided through the Wales defence and saw his subsequent effort clip the far post.

But Bellamy’s side still carried a threat, with further chances for Wilson and Ben Cabango, yet Portugal retook the lead with 70 minutes on the clock.

Cabango failed to deal with Fernandes’ long ball forward, and substitute Carlos Forbs ruthlessly punished that defensive mishap with a deadly strike past Ward for a first senior international goal for Portugal’s new no.7.

The Selecao das Quinas were back on the path to victory, but there was a big bump in the road when Neto was shown a second yellow card - a mere two minutes after his first - for a sliding challenge on Brennan Johnson.

Wilson was arguably Wales’ most impressive player on the night, as his curling left-footed effort drifted wide, but it wasn’t to be on another frustrating night for the Dragons.

Match stats Flashscore

Based on the evidence of tonight’s game, they stand a good chance of maintaining their League A status when the play-offs begin in March, while Portugal provided an ideal response to their heavy defeat against Denmark last time out, having secured a seeded place in the quarter-finals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)