JJ Gabriel celebrates after scoring for Man Utd in the FA Youth Cup

Teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel posted a farewell message to Manchester United on Tuesday ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid.

The 16-year-old, tipped as a future superstar, shocked United by requesting for his registration to the English giants to be cancelled in September, a month before his 16th birthday.

Gabriel never played a competitive game for United's senior team.

"You gave me moments I will always treasure. To every coach and every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who supported me, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow," Gabriel said in a video posted on social media.

“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story."

Sky Sports reported that Madrid have an agreement in place with United to officially sign Gabriel in January.

The son of former Irish international Joe O'Cearuill won United's academy player of the year award last season and was expected to be fast-tracked into the first team.

After making his debut in a friendly against Atletico Madrid in August, Gabriel was set to become the club's youngest ever player in a League Cup tie versus Brighton in September.

However, he revealed his desire to leave the club on the eve of that match.