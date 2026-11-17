Finland under-21 have qualified for the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 after extra time in Dublin and secure a 3-2 aggregate win over Ireland in the qualifying play-offs, despite playing the extra 30 minutes a man down.

Onni Helen's goal in a snowy Tampere in the first leg was the difference-maker four days earlier, and 45 minutes went by at Tallaght Stadium without either side troubling Finland's 1-0 aggregate lead.

But in the second half, Ireland finally came to life - just after the hour mark the tie was level again when Jamie Mullins played in Trent Kone-Doherty, who rounded the goalkeeper and lifted the ball into the roof of the net.

Thirteeen minutes from time, it was Ireland heading to next summer's tournament when a long throw caused problems in the Finnish defence before it dropped for Leon Ayinde to strike through the crowd.

But seven minutes from time, Cathal McCarthy was guilty of fouling Otto Ruoppi inside the area, and Mattias Siltanen coolly struck the penalty down the middle.

That sent the match to extra time, which Finland would be playing a man down after Miska Ylitova was shown a second yellow card in added time for a foul on Tom Lonergan.

However, the 10 men of Finland showed not only their defensive resilience but also their belief in attack, and three minutes into the second half of extra time a clever Luka Hyrylainen ball forward found Lauri Laine, who went past his man and guided the ball past the goalkeeper to win it 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw on the night.

That sends Finland to the finals in Albania and Serbia in June-July 2027, adding to their appearances in this tournament from 2009 and 2025, both of which saw the Finns fail to pick up a victory.

Review the 2027 EURO U21 qualifying results on Flashscore.