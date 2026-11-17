The Netherlands secured their spot in the Under-21 European Championships with a 5-3 aggregate victory over Denmark.

The Netherlands beat Denmark 3-0 in Vejle last Friday to put themselves in a prime position to reach the U21 Euros for the fourth consecutive time.

In Almere, Denmark got off to the better start and made it an exciting tie again when Clement Bischoff and Oliver Ross pulled their side back and cut the Dutch lead to just one goal. Thom van Bergen, who missed a huge chance earlier on, then doubled the Dutch lead with ten minutes left in the opening half.

The young Danes didn't leave it at that, as William Clem was the next to cut into Jong Oranje's lead by finishing a delightful lofted cross from Adam Daghim. Noah Nartey and Daghim got a handful of chances to deal a massively sensitive blow to the hosts, but were off the mark and kept the Netherlands alive.

However, as in the home leg, Denmark sealed their fate by making costly mistakes, this time when goalkeeper Theo Sander dropped a harmless cross from Ro-Zangelo Daal, giving Devin Haen a golden opportunity and the Dutch youngsters some breathing room once again.

The two-goal lead was too much to make up for the Danes, who crashed out of the play-offs and saw the Netherlands claim a once-unlikely ticket to the U21 Euros in Albania and Serbia in 2027.