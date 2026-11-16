US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Monday that his ⁠focus was not divided ahead of his departure for Manchester United, as he prepares to coach the American ‌side for the last time on Tuesday.

The Argentine signed a contract to ‌lead the USA through to the 2030 World ‌Cup but last week agreed to take the helm at ‌the Premier League club.

Pochettino will have little time before ‌his first game with United, joining them on Wednesday, with the team due to play arch-rivals, Liverpool, on Sunday at Anfield, and ‌his decision to stay with the USA ⁠for their CONCACAF fixture ‌against Haiti has been criticised.

"For me, it's not difficult. I think ​we are well prepared to switch quickly - like a player, from the national team to the ​clubs. From one game that you don't play well to another that you need to be ready again. From ⁠one action to the ​next action," Pochettino told reporters ahead of the USA's match in Cincinnati.

"The business today is to be focusing here in Cincinnati for the game against Haiti tomorrow. But for ‌sure, in the moment that (we) finish that game, we are going to start to be 100% focused on our next project."

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures Flashscore

Manchester United are bidding to get out of the relegation zone with Pochettino, who improved a US men's team who have long trailed their female counterparts in terms of on-field success.

He led the Americans to the 2025 Gold Cup final, where they lost to Mexico, and ‌steered them to the final 16 of the World ​Cup this year on home soil.

Pochettino has sent members ‌of his coaching staff ahead of him to Manchester to prepare for his arrival.

"That was the plan when we agreed terms with Manchester United and with the national team," he said.

"They are preparing all there ⁠because Wednesday, when we will ⁠arrive, it's going to ‌be non-stop."