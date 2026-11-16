Barcelona said Monday defender Pau Cubarsi suffered a hip problem in Spain's Nations League defeat by England, making him a doubt for Sunday's La Liga match against Villarreal.

The 19-year-old centre-back was taken off at half-time on Sunday as Spain fell to a first competitive defeat since 2023.

"Cubarsi is suffering from tightness in his hip flexor... his recovery will determine whether he is available for the match against Villarreal," said Barcelona in a statement.

The Spanish champions said Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong had also suffered a muscle strain but will be fit to face Villarreal at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona lead La Liga by three points from Real Madrid.