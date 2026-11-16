Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has insisted he will not allow outside pressure to influence his tactical decisions as the Super Eagles prepare to face Tanzania in Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Zanzibar.

The three-time African champions head into the encounter following Friday's win over the Taifa Stars in Uyo, with Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare getting a second-half brace.

Ahead of the second leg encounter, the Franco-Malian tactician defended his tactical approach while insisting that he would continue to select formations based on the players available and the opposition.

"For me, I have to take my decision, I take my responsibility, I do my choice," Chelle told the media during Monday’s press conference.

"Even if I want to play in 4-4-2 diamond, I will play in 4-4-2 diamond. You can put the pressure on me like you want, I don't care.

"If I want to play in 4-4-2 flat, I will play in 4-4-2 flat. It depends on the philosophy, it depends on the player that we have, it depends on the team against which we play. I try to find the best way.

"This is football, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you take some goals, sometimes you don't take some goals. The most important thing is the state of mind, the game project and the result."

Coach Chelle also admitted he was surprised by Tanzania’s defensive approach in the first meeting at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, having expected Miguel Angel Gamondito’s men to use a familiar formation.

He expects them to adopt a more attacking approach in front of their home fans as they look to recover from Friday’s setback.

"I was a little disappointed because they came to Uyo and played five at the back. Normally they used to play 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1," he added.

"Now I think they are at home and they want to win this game. Like us, we are ready to make a good game."

Eric Chelle (left) on the touchline Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Despite the challenges of travelling to Zanzibar, he maintained that his players are in good spirits and determined to secure another victory.

"The travel was not easy yesterday, but we are here and we are excited and we are motivated to play this game."

"We prepared the game against Tanzania 2-3 months before the game. We saw a lot of things. After that, you have to put the best players."

The former Mali coach also stressed that players must continue to earn their places in the squad, regardless of their past contributions.

However, he was quick to defend their commitment, insisting that every player gives their best whenever called upon to represent Nigeria.

"Everybody needs to be at the best moment, the best player on the pitch. We want to find the best player," Chelle continued.

"They come to play for the national team, their country, their national team. They want to give everything.

"Even if sometimes they lose, they are not good on the pitch. I can tell you that these guys give everything for this jersey."

Nigeria will be targeting another victory on Tuesday to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles currently sit second in Group L with six points, just one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau.