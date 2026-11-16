Former Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has been appointed by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have appointed former Tottenham and Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their new manager in a deal lasting until June 2029.

The Dane makes his first foray back into management since being sacked by Spurs in February.

Frank succeeds Frenchman Pierre Sage, who was let go after just five months and 16 games in charge at Selhurst Park.

He joins a Palace side at the bottom of the Premier League table with seven points from the first 10 games of the campaign.

The Eagles are also 21st in the Europa League table, which would currently see them through to the knockout play-off phase.

"It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic Football Club. I'm really, really looking forward to it," Frank said in a statement.

Crystal Palace are bottom of the Premier League table Flashscore

"Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League.

"I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them.”

Frank enjoyed a successful seven years at Brentford between 2018 and 2025 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

He helped establish them as a regular top-flight side, with their best return a ninth-place finish in the 2022/23 season.

In the summer of 2025, Frank was drafted in by Tottenham to replace Ange Postecoglou shortly after their Europa League triumph.

But it was a painful spell as he was sacked after just eight months, with Spurs 16th in the Premier League and heading towards the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace return to Premier League action with a trip to 17th-placed Coventry on Saturday following the international break.