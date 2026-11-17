Stale Solbakken has made four changes to the starting eleven against Denmark, with Orjan Nyland making a rather surprising return in goal. Brian Riemer has made only one change to his team for Tuesday’s decisive match against Norway. Rasmus Nissen Kristensen is back in the starting lineup as he replaces Alexander Bah.

Brian Riemer has chosen to stick with 10 of the 11 starters from the triumph in Braga last Saturday.

Rasmus Nissen Kristensen is the only new addition to the starting lineup. He replaces Alexander Bah at right-back.

Stale Solbakken has made four changes to the starting lineup compared to the 3-1 victory over Wales the other day.

Most notably, Orjan Nyland is back in goal, having previously been dropped in favor of Egil Selvik.

In addition, David Moller Wolfe, Thelo Aasgaard and Oscar Bobb will be replaced by Leo Ostigard, Patrick Berg and Alexander Sorloth.

The Danish lineup:

Mads Hermansen – Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, Mikkel Damsgaard – Gustav Isaksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Mohamed Daramy.

The Norwegian lineup:

Orjan Nyland - Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigard, Torbjorn Heggem - Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard - Alexander Sorloth, Erling Braut Haaland, Antonio Nusa