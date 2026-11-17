South Africa claimed a precious 2-1 victory over Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday to move back to the top of Group D with two rounds remaining.

A defensive error allowed Relebohile Mofokeng to open the scoring in the 67th minute before he added a second late on, much to the relief of coach Pitso Mosimane following Friday's 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium.

Kenya pulled a goal back through Mohammed Bajaber, but it was not enough to earn them a point.

South Africa top the table with 10 points from four matches, one ahead of Guinea, whom they visit in the penultimate round of qualifiers in March.

Kenya have already sealed their place at the finals from June 19 to July 17 as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, meaning only one of South Africa or Guinea can join them from the group.

It was another physical encounter in which Kenya frustrated their visitors for long periods and created several half-chances themselves.

Kenya's Michael Olunga had the first chance of the game with a free header from a free-kick, but he sent his effort over the bar.

Teboho Mokoena's free-kick was saved by Kenya goalkeeper Byrne Omondi before South Africa created numerous opportunities in the first half.

Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis tested Omondi's reflexes, while Iqraam Rayners had a powerful shot cleared off the line.

It was more of the same in the second half as Appollis curled a shot wide of goal and Thalente Mbatha forced a good save from Omondi with an effort from range.

The visitors finally found the back of the net midway through the second half, courtesy of some poor defending from Kenya.

Defender Sylvester Owino had the chance to clear the ball inside his six-yard box but instead tried to dribble his way out of trouble, presenting the ball on a plate to Mofokeng, who rifled it into the net from close range.

Owino fell to the ground in disbelief at his costly mistake, a reaction likely shared by many of the home supporters.

Mofokeng added his second goal in the 86th minute as he almost passed the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

It was his fifth goal in his last three Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, continuing his excellent form this season with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kenya pulled a goal back in the 89th minute when Ryan Ogam's shot was turned into the net by Bajaber, but South Africa held on for a crucial victory.