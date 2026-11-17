More than just goals, assists and results. Queenballers, a global platform focused on women’s football, aims to bring fans closer to players through their stories, interests and ambitions.

It has now launched the La Princesa Award, a global fan-voted award celebrating young talents in the U19 age category. Queenballers COO and former footballer Pavlina Nepokojova explains more.

What is Queenballers, and how does it differ from other football platforms?

We are building Queenballers as a global platform dedicated to women’s football. We want fans to discover not only how players perform on the pitch, but also who they are. Statistics and performances matter, but we also highlight their journeys in football, interests, role models and ambitions.

That is the purpose of our player profiles, stories and fun facts: short pieces of information that help fans get to know the person behind the name on the team sheet. In this respect, we are currently the world’s largest platform, with more than 26,000 fun facts.

Why does Queenballers focus specifically on young female footballers?

As a former professional player, I also draw on my own experience. When it comes to young footballers, I am interested not only in the result but also in the journey towards it: how they think about their future, what motivates them and how they manage the transition to senior football. This is exactly the stage at which we want to give them a platform to gain visibility and introduce themselves to fans through their own stories.

We do not want to wait until a player’s name is known throughout the football world. We want to showcase the stars of tomorrow today.

What is La Princesa, and why did you decide to create this award?

La Princesa is a global fan-voted award for young female footballers in the U19 age category. It aims to shine a light on the next generation and give fans the opportunity not only to discover new players but also to have a say in recognising them.

It was important to us to divide the award into four categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. We do not want the attention to focus solely on players who score goals.

The final rankings are determined exclusively by Queenballers readers. We therefore do not present the award as a definitive expert ranking of the world’s best young female footballers. It is an award through which people can show their support for players whose performances or stories have resonated with them.

How are the players selected, and how does voting work?

Our editorial team has selected 44 players. Each fan chooses one player in each category. They must make a selection in all four categories and confirm their vote via a link sent by email.

The player with the most votes in each category wins. The player who receives the highest number of votes across all four categories also earns the title of La Princesa All Star. According to the published rules, voting for the Autumn 2026 season runs from 20 October to 10 December 2026.

Readers can get involved not only by voting but also by nominating a player for the next season.

Now, just a few weeks after launching the award, we have already received excellent feedback from readers, and we are delighted to see growing interest in voting. It shows that we have identified a gap in the market.

What can winning La Princesa mean for young players?

Above all, we hope they see it as recognition from people who follow their football and support them. Our ambition is to help them reach fans beyond their own club or country. We do not want to promise that a single award will change a player’s career.

For me, it would mean a great deal if a fan’s interest did not end when they cast their vote - if they went on to watch another match, read an interview or become a long-term supporter of that player.

By voting, readers are also automatically entered into a competition to win a signed Smilla Holberg shirt, which is certainly a great incentive.

What are your plans for La Princesa in the future?

Autumn 2026 is our pilot season. From January 2027, we plan to introduce regular editions twice a year. We believe the award will establish itself alongside other now widely respected awards, such as the Ballon d’Or and The Best.

Interested in women’s football? Don’t miss anything at Queenballers.com