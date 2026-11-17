Australia's Nestory Irankunda scored in six of the last 14 internationals in which he played at least 20 minutes.

The final game of Tony Popovic's current contract with Australia sees them taking on Jordan, a nation 46 places their inferior and on a ten-game winless run.

Match News and Current Form

Jordan get only one international match in this window after having a home game against Indonesia cancelled for security reasons, and they came very close to losing this fixture as well before agreeing to move it to Doha. They're preparing for an interesting Asian Cup group stage in which they will take on Uzbekistan, Bahrain and North Korea, and the postponement of the tournament probably favours the Jordanians as it gives them additional time to work on some pretty poor form. They lost all three FIFA World Cup games despite scoring in each, with that forming part of a ten-game winless run that also included friendly draws with both Venezuela (0-0) and Syria (1-1) during the September-October international window.

Australia recorded their first win in six matches when they defeated Qatar 3-0 on Friday night with an impressive high press and high pressure game, following up some fairly encouraging home friendlies against Brazil (D 1-1 and L 4-2) following the World Cup. Head coach Tony Popovic, who was contracted through to the end of the Asian Cup before its postponement, will take charge of his last game here unless he successfully negotiates a contract extension for another 12 months. Having recently described the Australia role as the best he can think of, it appears all parties are keen to come to an agreement soon, and things will be further in his favour if the Socceroos can record back-to-back friendly wins for the third time since September 2025.

Head-to-Head History

These teams last met behind closed doors in 2022, also in a friendly in Qatar. Australia are on a three-game winning streak in this matchup since losing to Jordan at the 2019 Asian Cup.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Eight of Jordan's last ten matches saw both teams score.

Jordan also trailed at half-time in five of their last six defeats.

Australia kept a clean sheet in seven of their last ten wins.

Seven of Australia's last nine games produced under 2.5 total goals.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Mousa Tamari was one of Jordan's three goalscorers at the World Cup and, whilst he has struck only one goal since, it was certainly an unforgettable equaliser away to Juventus. After he extended Australia's lead over Qatar to three, Nestory Irankunda has now scored in six of his last 14 international appearances of at least 20 minutes and won five of those six games (D1).

Yousef Abu Jalboush and Yazan Al-Naimat are out for Jordan, whilst Mohamed Touré, Jordan Bos and Cristian Volpato are all injured for the Socceroos.

For all the latest team news, please check the Flashscore match centre.

Betting Analysis

Knowing that Australia win with a clean sheet more often than not, that's our pick for these teams' final outing of 2026.