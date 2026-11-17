Odegaard is expected to spend his prime years at Arsenal

Arsenal are moving to secure the figures at the heart of their project, with Martin Odegaard expected to become the next major name to enter contract discussions.

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The Gunners have made retaining their most influential figures a priority. Having handed Mikel Arteta fresh terms during the first international break of the season, they are now securing Declan Rice's future on an extended contract running until the summer of 2031.

Attention is next expected to turn towards their captain, whose current agreement at the Emirates Stadium expires in 2028.

Sources suggest Arsenal want to begin working towards an extension that would keep Odegaard at the club throughout his prime years, with preliminary discussions already providing encouragement that an agreement will be achievable.

There is a shared expectation that all parties will be happy to sit down and work towards a new deal soon, with no immediate pressure.

Arsenal are keen to plan ahead and ensure one of the defining figures of Arteta's tenure remains central to their ambitions.

Odegaard's journey to becoming captain has been one of patience. Once considered among the brightest young talents in world football, the Norwegian attracted enormous attention before joining Real Madrid as a teenager.

Opportunities in the Spanish capital proved difficult, eventually leading to a loan move to Arsenal that would change the direction of his career.

What initially appeared to be an opportunity to rediscover his best football quickly developed into something much more permanent. Odegaard found a home in North London, established himself as one of the team's most important players and eventually earned the captain's armband.

Now approaching 28, with his birthday coming in December, there is a strong possibility Arsenal will be the club where he spends the most important years of his career.

His influence extends beyond the technical quality he brings to the side. His ability to set standards for those around him has made him integral to Arteta's project, while his performances this season have continued to underline his importance.

Odegaard's Arsenal stats Flashscore

His investment in Arsenal's future is also evident away from the pitch.

Earlier this week, Flashscore reported that Antonio Nusa, Odegaard's Norwegian international teammate, is among the club's targets for 2027.

Sources suggest Odegaard has been a strong supporter of Arsenal maintaining interest in Nusa over the past two years, continuing to encourage the club to monitor his compatriot's development.

It offers another indication of how closely the captain identifies with the club's wider ambitions.

The environment Arteta has created, combined with the club's determination to compete for and win major trophies, remains a significant selling point when attracting top-level players.

Arsenal want to build a team capable of sustaining success, and continuity among their most influential figures is also central to that ambition.

Rice is committing until 2031, Arteta has signed fresh terms - and Odegaard will be next in line.