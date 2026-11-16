Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has promised a more attacking approach in the reverse fixture of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

Harambee Stars will face Bafana Bafana after the 2-2 draw against the same opponents at Orlando Stadium three days ago.

Bafana appeared to be heading to a hard-fought 2-1 win until substitute Ryan Ogam broke South African hearts when he scored the equaliser in the 89th minute to snatch a share of the spoils right at the death.

“I’m expecting maybe even a tougher game next time around because I think our opponents are not going to underestimate us the way they probably did in the first match,” McCarthy told the media.

“They underestimated us because we only had one point in the group, a loss and a draw, but this time after facing us in the first meeting, I think they will be ready for it, they will be up for it, so we will have work cut out for us.

“We are ready. I think we are ready, and based on the performance, and if we can go into the game tomorrow (Tuesday) with the same attitude, the same mentality, the same desire, then it will be a really good game for the fans to watch.”

McCarthy added: “I’m expecting the team to turn up, the way they did against Bafana, but only this time we are home, so I am also expecting the guys to be less intimidated or pressured by the atmosphere and the opponent that we face.

“We should be able to be more comfortable playing in front of our own people in Kenya and on our own home soil. I am expecting the team to start this match the way we finished it in South Africa. We have what it takes to show top quality, the way we pushed and we were dominant over a very good Bafana side, and just to marginalise the mistakes that we made.

“Like I said, when you play in such a big game, against an opponent that you know, the calibre that they have, even senior players get emotions to take over, and it makes you start slow, and for us we must cut on the mistakes like we did in the first 10 minutes that cost us dearly.

“We managed to make it easy for them by scoring an own goal, but after that, the team just grew in stature and started playing well, so, I’m expecting none of those nerves to creep in the way we did when we played in the first meeting.”

McCarthy concluded: “Hopefully we will be confident because when we make less mistakes, then we make it difficult for them to try and get us up because most of their good moments came also from the mistakes that we committed like giving the ball away in crucial areas of the pitch.”

Kenya going for maximum points

McCarthy, who is Bafana's all-time top scorer with 31 goals, declared he holds no emotional attachment to South Africa ahead of the game.

The former South African striker made it clear his focus is solely on Kenya’s campaign.

“My passport is South African, but not even a hi on what Bafana Bafana does,” said McCarthy. “There’s no sentimental value for me in tomorrow’s (Tuesday) game.

“We are going for the remaining nine points. My heart goes out to giving the best to the Kenya national team, and the rest can sort themselves out.”

McCarthy remains the only South African to have won the UEFA Champions League, doing so with Porto in 2004.

The three host nations - Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - have already qualified automatically for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027.

For South Africa, it will be a must-win game for them following Guinea’s 3-1 win against Eritrea on Monday. Guinea are now topping Group D with a maximum nine points. South Africa are second on seven, while Kenya are third on two points.