Greece narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals despite their 1-0 victory over Serbia in their final Group A2 game, ultimately finishing third behind Germany and the Netherlands.

While Greece’s 7-0 defeat to the Netherlands had made things significantly more complicated in their bid to reach the quarter-finals, they could only complete their side of the bargain by beating a pointless Serbia side to keep their hopes alive.

They certainly gave it their best shot, but couldn't breach an in-form Djordje Petrovic before the break.

Christos Tzolis was his team’s most dangerous weapon, first seeing a shot deflected past the post, before forcing an important stop from Petrovic shortly after the half-hour mark.

The Serbian goalkeeper also denied Christos Zafeiris and Lazaros Rota, while Konstantinos Koulierakis headed wide from a corner just six yards out.

The visitors, meanwhile, provided next to no threat, with Luka Jovic’s deflected attempt that Christos Mandas held relatively comfortably on the brink of half-time the closest they came to breaking the deadlock for what would have been only their fifth goal of this Nations League group stage.

Match stats Flashscore

Greece remained dominant after the restart, with their opponents unable to exert any pressure whatsoever, but chances were few and far between.

By the midway point of the second period, Petrovic had been called into action only once, to parry a Konstantinos Karetsas strike headed towards the bottom corner.

However, with a little over 20 minutes to play, they finally took the lead through substitute Giorgos Masouras, who got onto the end of a Vagilis Pavlidis cross to slot beyond Petrovic from a tight angle.

Serbia finally woke up somewhat after that strike and tried to make inroads in the final third, but their previous lack of threat meant they were unable to build any momentum.

The closest they came was when Nikola Milenkovic looped a header onto the crossbar, which Mandas may well have saved anyway.

As such, Greece saw the game out for a victory that ended a three-game winless run and restored a little confidence after that drubbing at the hands of the Dutch.

Serbia, meanwhile, ended the group stage with six defeats from six, having failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 games. However, they head into the relegation play-offs instead of dropping straight down thanks to their superior goal difference to sides that finished bottom of Group 1 and 2.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christos Tzolis (Greece)