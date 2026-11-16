Ghana kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alive after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Monday.

Captain Jordan Ayew scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 36th minute to give the Black Stars a second consecutive victory over the Ocean Stars and complete a double in the November international window.

Ayew made no mistake this time after missing a penalty in Thursday’s first meeting, sending Somalia goalkeeper Ibrahim Hussein the wrong way to put Ghana ahead.

The goal provided redemption for the captain, whose spot-kick was saved in the 14th minute of the first encounter, which Ghana won 2-0 at the same venue.

Despite taking the lead, Ghana struggled to put the game beyond Somalia, who defended resolutely and made life difficult for the hosts.

The Black Stars had opportunities to extend their advantage but were unable to find a second goal, leaving the contest finely balanced until the final whistle.

However, Ayew’s first-half penalty proved decisive as Ghana held on to secure all three points.

The victory moves Ghana to six points in Group C after a difficult start to their qualifying campaign, which saw them lose their opening two matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Back-to-back victories over Somalia have now revived the Black Stars’ hopes of securing a place at the 2027 AFCON, although they will need positive results in their remaining qualifying fixtures to keep their campaign on track.