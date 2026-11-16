Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight at the arrival of new players in Nigeria's squad, describing their talent and ability to settle quickly into the team as "very inspiring."

Head coach Eric Chelle named several fresh faces in his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania, including Abdullahi Bewene, former U17 captain Samson Tijani, Mubarak Suleiman and Moses Usor.

Bewene and Usor played important roles in the 3-1 victory over the East Africans in Friday's first leg in Uyo and are expected to feature again in Tuesday's return fixture at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Besiktas midfielder praised the newcomers' enthusiasm while insisting that their impressive performances offer encouraging signs for the future of Nigerian football.

"It's very inspiring, you know, it's very inspiring seeing the young lads coming to the team and actually gelling with the team," Ndidi told reporters.

"For us as a team, old player, young player, we're all the same, you know, as long as we go on the pitch, we have to know what we're doing."

The midfielder also revealed that he has encouraged the new players to express themselves and communicate freely with their more experienced teammates.

"I said to the young lads, 'you have to speak, you know, you have to speak to the older guys even on the pitch', because we're a team, we have to communicate as well.

"So, they're actually very exciting, you know, when you watch them on the pitch, they're very exciting. So, I think the future is bright for the team."

Chelle’s men will be aiming to complete a double over Miguel Angel Gamondi’s side as the race to qualify for the 2027 AFCON intensifies.

Ahead of the encounter, Ndidi emphasised the importance of teamwork and sticking to the coach’s game plan, regardless of the pressure they face from their opponents.

"As the coach said, every game comes with its own pressure. And every day we work hard in training to be the best that we can actually be, follow the philosophy of our game plan," the former Leicester City star continued.

"No matter the pressure on the pitch, how the game is going, we stick together because we are a team.

"And we can see the last game, we stick together as a team. In the second half, we played better, so that is why we're a team.

"We work together every day to do better every day for the team. The most important thing is we as a group, we have a plan, we have a philosophy, we have a game plan, and we try as much as possible to win every game.

“Every game is important as we push to reach the top of the table. Our immediate priority is tomorrow’s match. We want to secure a victory before shifting our focus to the next game.”

Nigeria currently occupy second place in Group L with six points, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, and victory in Zanzibar would provide another boost to their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.